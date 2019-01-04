Beyoncé Reveals Her $15,000 Victorian-Inspired Vow Renewal Gown

When Beyoncé and Jay-Z kicked off their joint On the Run II tour last year, the couple teased footage of what appeared to be a secret vow renewal ceremony, with the two outfitted in white, their heads bent toward one another and joined by their twins Sir and Rumi. Beyoncé confirmed it in her 37th birthday Instagram post that recounted major milestones in the past year, which included the renewal of vows “with my husband of 10 years.”

And now, her full look has been revealed. In a 2018 recap montage clip posted on Instagram on Tuesday, there’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss it shot of her embracing Jay-Z in a striking off-the-shoulder gown with a dramatic train trailing behind her. For his part, Jay-Z is seen in a crisp white suit with a pair of equally fresh kicks.

The brainchild of Israeli bridal designer Galia Lahav, the made-to-order Thelma dress is from the brand’s Victorian Affinity couture collection, as it was inspired by Queen Victoria’s wedding dress. Decadently embellished all over with Swarovski crystals and pearls, the custom creation features sheer silk sleeves and an intricate bodice that’s intended to resemble an elaborate vintage ornament. It reportedly retails for more than $15,000.

“Queen B wore our ‘Thelma’ dress to her vow renewal with her husband Jay-Z and we couldn’t be more ecstatic about it!” the designer wrote. ” It is a dream come true to dress Beyoncé for such a major event in her life.”

Beyoncé finished her vow renewal look with a pair of slim-frame shades and, we’d venture to guess, a pair of incredible heels.

