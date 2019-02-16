Beyoncé Gets Wrapped in Red, Body-hugging Minidress and Sparkly Sandals

Beyoncé’s sensual style always turns heads — and her Valentine’s date night look was no exception.

The “Single Ladies” singer took to Instagram yesterday to share an image of the formfitting look she chose for V-Day. She layered a lacy, long-sleeved Christopher Kane fall ’18 minidress over a bodycon red latex dress.

The 37-year-old teamed the leggy look with Jimmy Choo Shiloh sandals, opting for a black colorway with sparkly embellishment and a stiletto heel.

Jimmy Choo Shiloh sandals. CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

The songstress finished off her look with a sparkly heart-shaped clutch by Judith Leiber and a pair of Alain Mikli sunglasses.

But back to the shoes. Beyoncé has a closet filled with designer footwear, but it seems the Jimmy Choo Shiloh is a new favorite of hers.

The “Crazy in Love” performer chose the Shiloh for an Instagram posted just three days ago, teaming her sandals with a white Sergio Hudson skirt-suit. The singer went braless under her blazer, pulling her ensemble together with a pair of For Art’s Sake sunglasses.

As usual, Beyoncè is right on top of the latest trends, and plenty of other celebrities have been spotted in the Shiloh recently.

At the SAG Awards in January, Mandy Moore wore a custom Jason Wu dress with embellishment, completing her look with Shiloh sandals.

Mandy Moore wearing a Jason Wu dress with Jimmy Choo Shiloh sandals at the SAG Awards in January 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Heidi Klum picked the style to pair with her Stephane Rolland minidress at the Grammys last Sunday — and across the pond, Claire Foy selected the Shiloh to anchor her BAFTAs look.

Heidi Klum arrives at the 2019 Grammy Awards in a structured white dress and glittering Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

