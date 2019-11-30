Beyoncé Wears Brother Vellies Snakeskin Boots

Beyoncé just made a style statement in one of fall’s biggest boot trends.

The star posted an Instagram slideshow on Saturday to promote her new film — “Queen and Slim.”

In the first photo, the singer-actress is wearing a pair of Brother Vellies Palms boots. The shoes are fashioned in a snakeskin print with a 3.5-inch heel and a mid-thigh shaft. The boots, which have a cowhide leather construction, are a pull-on style.

Beyoncé paired the striking animal print boots with an olive green sweatshirt dress and long, dangling flower earrings.

Snakeskin print is one of the hottest prints and trends for this season. Other avid wearers of this pattern include Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Britney Spears.

Beyoncé has been a long-time wearer of Brother Vellies, as a fan of the brand’s designs and as a supporter of fellow female creatives.

In June 2018, she wore a pair of the designer’s Stell mules on her “On The Run II” tour.

Founded by designer Aurora James, Brother Vellies has been seen on several celebrities recently, including Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in Brother Vellies’ traditional Mexican huarache sandals in September during her royal tour with Prince Harry in Cape Town, South Africa. The brand immediately sold out of the style.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is known for her love of glamorous footwear. Recently, the multi-hyphenate chose a variety of statement shoes for her red carpet appearances, including a pair of crystal-covered Jimmy Choo Shiloh Sandals and sparkling black sandals that she wore to the “Lion King” premiere.