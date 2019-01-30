Sign up for our newsletter today!

Beyoncé’s Sexy Take on the Western Trend Is Complete With Clear Heels

By Allie Fasanella
Beyoncé’s take on the Western trend might be one of our favorites to date. The superstar performer shared a series of snaps of her look on Instagram last night, showing off an outfit with pieces courtesy of Saint Laurent.

Queen Bey modeled a black embellished Western-inspired embroidered blouse crafted from baroque lace tucked into a sexy black miniskirt featuring a center zipper detail. She accessorized with a nearly $2,000 corset folk belt decorated with leopard-print pony skin, a black suede studded scarf and YSL’s Lily New Wave SL213 sunglasses in black.

The 37-year-old mother of three also donned silver drop earrings, several rings and a black satin bag. For shoes, she opted for a pair of clear PVC pointy-toed pumps.

Earlier in the day, the “Everything is Love” artist took to Instagram to wish Oprah Winfrey a happy birthday, posting a photo of the iconic talk show host from when she was young.

For an in-depth look at Beyoncé’s style through the years, check out the gallery.

