Beyoncé’s Sexy Take on the Western Trend Is Complete With Clear Heels

Beyoncé’s take on the Western trend might be one of our favorites to date. The superstar performer shared a series of snaps of her look on Instagram last night, showing off an outfit with pieces courtesy of Saint Laurent.

Queen Bey modeled a black embellished Western-inspired embroidered blouse crafted from baroque lace tucked into a sexy black miniskirt featuring a center zipper detail. She accessorized with a nearly $2,000 corset folk belt decorated with leopard-print pony skin, a black suede studded scarf and YSL’s Lily New Wave SL213 sunglasses in black.

The 37-year-old mother of three also donned silver drop earrings, several rings and a black satin bag. For shoes, she opted for a pair of clear PVC pointy-toed pumps.

Earlier in the day, the “Everything is Love” artist took to Instagram to wish Oprah Winfrey a happy birthday, posting a photo of the iconic talk show host from when she was young.

