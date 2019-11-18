Sign up for our newsletter today!

Beyoncé Glistens in an Embellished Gown & Matching Sandals at the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Beyoncé
July 2019
October 2016
August 2016
May 2016
View Gallery 39 Images

Beyoncé knows how to pull off an Instagram photo shoot like no one else — and her latest look brought plenty of glamour.

The 38-year-old singer posted images from husband Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation Gala to her Instagram account yesterday, showing off a glitzy head-to-toe look.

Beyoncé sported a custom Roberto Cavalli gown made of crystal-embellished tulle with ostrich feathers at the bust and a thigh-high slit, perfect for showing off her shoes.

On her feet, the “Love on Top” hitmaker brought more sparkle, choosing crystal-covered gold Jimmy Choo Shiloh sandals set on a slim stiletto heel.

The A-lister pulled together her look with Lorraine Schwartz emerald and diamond earrings.

On Friday night, Beyoncé was clad in a different glam look for the first night of the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala. She wore a champagne-colored, sequined David Koma gown that hid her Jimmy Choo Misty heels, teamed with a Judith Leiber clutch designed to look like a stack of dollar bills.

Related

Celebrities Whose Style Got Better With Age

After Sitting Out Milan Fashion Week, Roberto Cavalli Awaits Closing of Its Sale

Happy 38th Birthday, Beyoncé: Celebrate Her Red Carpet Style Through the Years

View this post on Instagram

Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

In addition to being known for her red carpet and onstage fashion, Queen Bey is involved in the shoe space. The “Lion King” star joined the Adidas family in April, with plans to create signature footwear and apparel as well as to relaunch her Ivy Park athleisure brand.

Click through the gallery to see Beyoncé’s best red carpet fashion over the years.

Want more?

Beyoncé Takes On Fall’s Platform Shoe Trend at Made in America Festival With Jay-Z

Beyoncé Models an Outfit With Shades of Purple & Luxury Mules That Are Marked Down

Beyoncé Glistens in Head-to-Toe Burgundy Complete With Funky Tasseled Sandal

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad