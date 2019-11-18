Beyoncé Glistens in an Embellished Gown & Matching Sandals at the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

Beyoncé knows how to pull off an Instagram photo shoot like no one else — and her latest look brought plenty of glamour.

The 38-year-old singer posted images from husband Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation Gala to her Instagram account yesterday, showing off a glitzy head-to-toe look.

Beyoncé sported a custom Roberto Cavalli gown made of crystal-embellished tulle with ostrich feathers at the bust and a thigh-high slit, perfect for showing off her shoes.

On her feet, the “Love on Top” hitmaker brought more sparkle, choosing crystal-covered gold Jimmy Choo Shiloh sandals set on a slim stiletto heel.

The A-lister pulled together her look with Lorraine Schwartz emerald and diamond earrings.

On Friday night, Beyoncé was clad in a different glam look for the first night of the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala. She wore a champagne-colored, sequined David Koma gown that hid her Jimmy Choo Misty heels, teamed with a Judith Leiber clutch designed to look like a stack of dollar bills.

In addition to being known for her red carpet and onstage fashion, Queen Bey is involved in the shoe space. The “Lion King” star joined the Adidas family in April, with plans to create signature footwear and apparel as well as to relaunch her Ivy Park athleisure brand.

