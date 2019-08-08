Beyoncé Models an Outfit With Shades of Purple & Luxury Mules That Are Marked Down

Beyoncé’s latest Instagram photoshoot was purple-themed.

The “Love On Top” hitmaker took to the social media platform yesterday to share several posts of her modeling a summer look dominated by the popular shade. She showed off Altuzarra’s silk lilac and white checked “Constantina” dress featuring a wrap-style skirt and a thigh-high slit. The collared long-sleeve design is currently on sale for 30% off its original price of $1,695.

The 37-year-old mother of three styled her frock with cat-eye sunglasses and a small violet “Ida” croc-embossed top handle bag by L’Afshar. She pulled her ensemble together with a pair of white leather Gianvito Rossi mules, which are marked down to half off, making them just under $350. They come with a pointed toe and a 4-inch heel.

Beyoncé posed in front of a hydrangea bush blooming with purple flowers and added a plum-colored lip to top things off.

Watch the below video to go behind the scenes with Meek Mill at his FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Beyoncé Glistens in Head-to-Toe Burgundy Complete With Funky Tasseled Sandal