Beyoncé Takes On Fall’s Platform Shoe Trend at Made in America Festival With Jay-Z

Beyoncé just gave her seal of approval to one of fall’s biggest trends: platforms.

Bey showed off her chic style at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia yesterday alongside husband Jay-Z.

The “Crazy in Love” singer wore a printed, long-sleeved top and denim cutoff shorts.

Beyoncé in denim shorts and black platform boots at the Made in America Festival on Aug. 31. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, she went with shiny black booties. The lace-up shoes boasted a chunky heel, with a platform adding a bit more height.

A close-up look at Beyoncé’s black platform boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Platforms are back in a big way for fall ’19. At the fall ’19 shows, designers including Givenchy, Gucci and Rick Owens showed the soaring silhouette. The platform is making a comeback not only for its aesthetic appeal but also for its ability to create a feeling of empowerment and strength for the wearer.

The “Lemonade” hitmaker completed her look with layered gold necklaces, gold-framed sunglasses and a black bum bag.

Jay-Z wore green cargo pants with a Marcelo Burlon collared shirt printed with photos of Muhammad Ali.

Jay-Z in cargo pants and Puma sneakers at Made in America Festival. CREDIT: Splash News

A close look at Jay-Z’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Young Forever” rapper completed his look with shoes from Puma, opting for cream and white high-top kicks. The music mogul has served as Puma’s director of basketball operations since June 2018.

Meanwhile, Queen Bey is team Adidas. The “Lion King” star joined the Adidas family in April, with plans to create signature footwear and apparel as well as to relaunch her Ivy Park athleisure brand.

In the video below, go behind the scenes with Meek Mill at his FN cover shoot.

Click through the gallery to see how Beyoncé’s style has evolved over the years.

Want more?

Beyoncé Models an Outfit With Shades of Purple & Luxury Mules That Are Marked Down

Beyoncé Glistens in Head-to-Toe Burgundy Complete With Funky Tasseled Sandal

Beyonce Wears Shimmery Golden Look, Head to Toe, for “The Lion King” Premiere After-Party