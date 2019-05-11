Beyoncé Sits Courtside at Rockets Game in Moon-Print Look From This Buzzy French Designer

Beyoncé supported her hometown Houston Rockets from courtside seats last night — and she wore a fashion-forward look from emerging designer Marine Serre.

The 37-year-old turned heads in a fitted black and red moon-printed long-sleeved top and matching tights, both from Serre’s spring ’19 collection.

As if the Rockets needed more pressure, they had to play in front of pop culture royalty with Emilia “Mother of Dragons” Clarke and Beyoncé on hand to watch Game 6 against the Warriors. https://t.co/eRXsF8GjVq — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) May 11, 2019

Although Serre offers footwear — she even designed a sock boot to match the rest of the pop-star’s look — Beyoncé opted for strappy black sandals complete with a shiny finish and a stiletto heel.

Marine Serre spring ’19. CREDIT: CatwalkPictures.com She pulled together her look with teensy tinted sunglasses and gloves in the same print as the rest of her Serre outfit.

Meanwhile, the “Love on Top” singer’s husband, Jay-Z, sported a New York Yankees cap and a black hoodie with the number “99” printed on the shoulder.

While Bey wasn’t clad in a Rockets jersey, her Marine Serre look was a high-fashion take on fan style, done up in the same black and red as the team’s logo. The A-lister’s support couldn’t propel the Rockets to victory, though, and the team was eliminated from playoff contention by the Golden State Warriors.

The hitmaker joined the Adidas family last month. The German sportswear brand has big plans for its newest star — including signature footwear and apparel as well as the relaunch of her Ivy Park athleisure brand.

Buzz has been building around Serre’s label, and Beyoncé is not the first celebrity to sport the designer’s wares. Kendall Jenner, Katy Perry and Dua Lipa have all been spotted in the brand. Jenner has worn Serre looks multiple times, most recently choosing the designer’s gloves at an April 2019 Coachella event.

Kendall Jenner in Marine Serre gloves at Coachella 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock Click through the gallery to see how Beyoncè’s style has evolved.

