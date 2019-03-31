Beyoncé Steals the Show at NAACP Image Awards in Leggy White Dress & Strappy Sandals

Beyoncé declined to walk the red carpet at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles last night, but she still made an impact with her style.

Related Yara Shahidi Sparkles in Adjustable Minidress & Classic Pumps at NAACP Image Awards How to Watch the NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet for Free Jennifer Lopez Throws It Back in Juicy Couture Hoodie & Wedge Sneakers

Hitting the stage to accept the coveted Entertainer of the Year award, the 37-year-old stunned in a leggy white gown from the Balmain Couture spring ’19 collection.

Beyoncé in Balmain Couture and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Crazy in Love” singer paired her dress with silver Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals, which cost $845. A celebrity favorite for the red carpet, the Harmony sandal features three straps and a soaring 4.7-inch stiletto heel.

A closer look at Beyoncé’s sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

Massive silver and teal earrings complemented Queen Bey’s chic look.

On Instagram, Beyoncé posed in her stylish ensemble, adding a wide-brimmed white hat to complete her outfit.

The “Single Ladies” hitmaker was joined at the awards show by husband Jay-Z, who was honored with the prestigious President’s Award (past recipients of the honor include Colin Powell, Ella Fitzgerald and Spike Lee).

Jay (real name Shawn Carter) looked fashionable in a navy double-breasted blazer with slim-fitting pants, a bespoke Louis Vuitton creation. Shiny black shoes and dark shades finished off his outfit.

Accepting her award, Beyoncé thanked the other contestants in the category, Regina King, Chadwick Boseman, Ryan Coogler and LeBron James.

“Regina King, I love you so much. You’ve taught us patience, persistence and how to be masterful in your craft … Chadwick Boseman is teaching children to dream and to see themselves as kings,” she said. “LeBron James has taught us that strength of all forms and leading by example and providing education for our kids. Ryan Coogler tells our stories in a way that celebrates our history and proves that we do have power at the box office.”

Click through the gallery to see more stars at the NAACP Image Awards.

Want more?

Yara Shahidi Sparkles in Adjustable Minidress & Classic Pumps at NAACP Image Awards

Shangela Performs a Beyoncé-Medley for Beyoncé at the 2019 GLAAD Awards

Beyoncé Accepts GLAAD Media Vanguard Award in a Black Tuxedo Dress & Jimmy Choo Fascinator Sandals