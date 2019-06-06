Beyoncé Rocks Nude Satin Sandals Courtside at NBA Finals With Jay Z

Beyoncé was courtside on Wednesday at Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., with her husband, Jay Z. For her front-row look, she sported a khaki Burberry spring ’19 coat with gold grommets, sparkling V-neck sweater and draped asymmetrical miniskirt.

I would leave the earth if Beyonce looked this ready to smack me https://t.co/Yaf4JKeMhN — KB (@KaraRBrown) June 6, 2019

She accessorized her monochromatic ensemble with a mini croc-effect bag from By Far and a pair of nude satin slingback heels from New York-based footwear brand Salone Monet. The company is known for its nude high heels that come in six skin shades in three styles. Beyoncé opted for the Sable shoe, a slingback on a 4-inch heel with a satin upper and 24-karat gold-plated buckle.

Beyonce wearing sandals from this gorgeous range of nudes at the finals tonight. Want. https://t.co/CAW0zthszL pic.twitter.com/CeF8xHqRQf — Ashley Weatherford (@sincerelyash) June 6, 2019

For casual outfits, her next shoe style might come from Adidas, as she announced in April a partnership with the German brand. The deal will see the relaunch of Bey’s athleisurewear line, Ivy Park, with new footwear, apparel and accessories. The Three Stripes sees massive potential in the team-up — which it says could be the female version of Kanye West’s Yeezy.

“It’s nice to have someone from a female lens to push the brand in that space,”an Adidas representative told FN. “I know she has two big ambitions — one is more on the philanthropic side of things; we’ve pushed a lot into the world of girls in sports, and she aligns with that. I think that’s one of the reasons she was attracted to our brand.”

