Sign up for our newsletter today!

Beyoncé Rocks Nude Satin Sandals Courtside at NBA Finals With Jay Z

By Mario Abad
Mario Abad

Mario Abad

More Stories By Mario

View All
Beyonce poses in the press room at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The singer reveals she had an emergency Caesarean section when she delivered her twins. In a series of essays in September's Vogue magazine, she says she was 218 pounds and was swollen from toxemia. The 36-year-old says they spent many weeks in intensive care and her husband, Jay Z, was "such a strong support systemPeople Beyonce, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Feb 2017
Beyoncé
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock

Beyoncé was courtside on Wednesday at Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., with her husband, Jay Z. For her front-row look, she sported a khaki Burberry spring ’19 coat with gold grommets, sparkling V-neck sweater and draped asymmetrical miniskirt.

She accessorized her monochromatic ensemble with a mini croc-effect bag from By Far and a pair of nude satin slingback heels from New York-based footwear brand Salone Monet. The company is known for its nude high heels that come in six skin shades in three styles. Beyoncé opted for the Sable shoe, a slingback on a 4-inch heel with a satin upper and 24-karat gold-plated buckle.

View this post on Instagram

Heels fit for a Queen 🐝

A post shared by Salone Monet (@salonemonet) on

For casual outfits, her next shoe style might come from Adidas, as she announced in April a partnership with the German brand. The deal will see the relaunch of Bey’s athleisurewear line, Ivy Park, with new footwear, apparel and accessories. The Three Stripes sees massive potential in the team-up — which it says could be the female version of Kanye West’s Yeezy.

“It’s nice to have someone from a female lens to push the brand in that space,”an Adidas representative told FN. “I know she has two big ambitions — one is more on the philanthropic side of things; we’ve pushed a lot into the world of girls in sports, and she aligns with that. I think that’s one of the reasons she was attracted to our brand.”

Related

Beyoncé Channels Her Inner Lioness in This Fierce Look at the Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé Sits Courtside at Rockets Game in Moon-Print Look From This Buzzy French Designer

What Is Beyoncé's Net Worth? How Queen Bey Makes Her Money

Want More?

Beyonce Kills It At Coachella In Custom Louboutin Boots

Beyonce Wears YSL Pumps in Jay-Z’s ’90s-Inspired ‘Family Feud’ Music Video

Beyonce Does High-Low Dressing in $165 Dress & Designer Sandals at Diamond Ball With Jay Z

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad