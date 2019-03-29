Beyoncé Accepts GLAAD Media Vanguard Award in a Black Tuxedo Dress & Jimmy Choo Fascinator Sandals

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z were both honored with the Vanguard Award at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills last night. And when both superstars took the stage to give an emotional speech, all eyes were on Beyoncé’s sultry menswear-inspired look.

The 37-year-old “Everything Is Love” songstress showed off a plunging black tuxedo minidress courtesy of Alexander Wang paired with sheer black stockings and a unique pair of black Jimmy Choo Aveline sandals.

The slinky ankle-strap style, which comes with a price tag of nearly $1,000, features oversize asymmetrical grosgrain mesh fascinator bows. You can pre-order them for yourself via the iconic brand’s website. The mother of three further accessorized her head-turning ensemble with a diamond necklace, drop earrings and sparkly clutch purse.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z, 49, looked dapper in a pale pink tuxedo jacket and shirt with a bow tie, black pants and classic black lace-up shoes.

Watch Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s acceptance speech below.

Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jameela Jamil and the cast of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” were also on hand for the occasion. Flip through the gallery for more celeb style at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards.

