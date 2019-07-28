Beyoncé Glistens in Head-to-Toe Burgundy Complete With Funky Tasseled Sandal

No one does glamorous evening attire better than Beyoncé.

The 37-year-old singer attended a Great Gatsby-themed party last night in New York alongside husband Jay-Z — and she looked fierce for the occasion.

Queen Bey took on the monochrome trend in a head-to-toe burgundy look with a little bit of sparkle. She sported an embellished, one-shouldered gown with a sheer skirt and leggy thigh-high slit.

The “Lion King” star teamed her dress with feathered tassel sandals in the same shade. The shoes were Jimmy Choo’s Viola, which boasts crystal embellishments all over and a 4.3-inch stiletto heel. They’re on sale for 50% off at Farfetch.com now — marked down from $1,895 to $948.

Jimmy Choo Viola sandals. CREDIT: Farfetch

Meanwhile, Jay-Z looked dapper in a white tuxedo jacket and fitted black pants. For footwear, the rapper went with shiny black lace-up shoes with a square toe.

Both Beyoncé and Jay-Z are involved in the shoe sphere. Bey serves as an Adidas brand ambassador, having formally announced a deal with the Three Stripes in April. As part of the partnership she will develop signature apparel and footwear, as well as re-launch her Ivy Park label (formally owned by Topshop parent Arcadia).

Meanwhile, Jay-Z is Puma’s president of basketball operations, a role he’s held since the company re-entered the hoops market last year. In his role, the “99 Problems” hitmaker mostly works behind the scenes, rather than serving as a Puma endorser.

