Beyoncé Embraces Leopard Prints and Gets ‘Major’ Praise From Cardi B

Leave it to Beyoncé to finish 2019 by pulling off one of the biggest trends of the year.

The “Crazy In Love” singer posed in an animal print ensemble from Duckie Confetti consisting of a custom strapless corset, a matching pencil skirt and gloves. To match the on-trend pattern, Bey kept it sleek in a set of classic black patent leather, pointed-toe pumps with a thin ankle strap and a low, curved vamp.

Fellow musician Cardi B is also a fan of Duckie Confetti’s designs and shared her love for the styling as she commented on his Instagram post: “Ommmmmmg … you been doing your thing BUT THIS IS MAJOR !! I’m so hype for you !”

