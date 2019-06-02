Sign up for our newsletter today!

Beyoncé Channels Her Inner Lioness in This Fierce Look at the Wearable Art Gala

By Ella Chochrek
Beyonce poses in the press room at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The singer reveals she had an emergency Caesarean section when she delivered her twins. In a series of essays in September's Vogue magazine, she says she was 218 pounds and was swollen from toxemia. The 36-year-old says they spent many weeks in intensive care and her husband, Jay Z, was "such a strong support systemPeople Beyonce, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Feb 2017
Beyoncé
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock

Beyoncé was ready to roar in a fierce lion outfit at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles last night.

The 37-year-old skipped the red carpet, but she shared a peek at her over-the-top look with her fans, posting a gallery on Instagram this morning. The pop star wasn’t messing around with her look: a glittery gold jumpsuit with a lion head on the bust, complete with a feathered mane made by Jeffrey Lee.

Queen Bey wore a voluminous floor-length cape with the jumpsuit. She capped off her bold ensemble with fringed gold sandals.

The Adidas ambassador’s look was a fitting one, as the gala, which was hosted by her mom, Tina Knowles, had a “Lion King” theme.

On the red carpet, the “Dreamgirls” star’s former Destiny’s Child group mates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, walked in style.

Rowland wore a bold Loza Maléombho look consisting of a short-sleeved jacket, a black and white patterned long-sleeved top, short shorts, chaps and black and white striped sandals.

Kelly Rowland, Loza Maléombho, shorts, chaps, destiny's child, lion king, celebrity style,Wearable Art Gala, Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, Los Angeles - 01 Jun 2019
Kelly Rowland
CREDIT: Lionel Hahn/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Williams turned heads in a voluminous black dress by House Of Chapple, which she cinched in at the waist with a corset belt. The singer completed her look with strappy black Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals.

Michelle Williams,House Of Chapple gown, giuseppe zanotti sandals, celebrity style, destiny's child, Wearable Art Gala, Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, Los Angeles - 01 Jun 2019
Michelle Williams
CREDIT: Lionel Hahn/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Tiffany Haddish wore a feathered skirt and top by Déviant La Vie with a bold halo-like hat. The comedienne’s shoes were hidden underneath the skirt.

Tiffany Haddish, feathers, Déviant La Vie, Wearable Art Gala, Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, Los Angeles - 01 Jun 2019
Tiffany Haddish
CREDIT: Lionel Hahn/Shutterstock

