Beyoncé Channels Her Inner Lioness in This Fierce Look at the Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé was ready to roar in a fierce lion outfit at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles last night.

The 37-year-old skipped the red carpet, but she shared a peek at her over-the-top look with her fans, posting a gallery on Instagram this morning. The pop star wasn’t messing around with her look: a glittery gold jumpsuit with a lion head on the bust, complete with a feathered mane made by Jeffrey Lee.

Queen Bey wore a voluminous floor-length cape with the jumpsuit. She capped off her bold ensemble with fringed gold sandals.

The Adidas ambassador’s look was a fitting one, as the gala, which was hosted by her mom, Tina Knowles, had a “Lion King” theme.

On the red carpet, the “Dreamgirls” star’s former Destiny’s Child group mates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, walked in style.

Rowland wore a bold Loza Maléombho look consisting of a short-sleeved jacket, a black and white patterned long-sleeved top, short shorts, chaps and black and white striped sandals.

Meanwhile, Williams turned heads in a voluminous black dress by House Of Chapple, which she cinched in at the waist with a corset belt. The singer completed her look with strappy black Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals.

Elsewhere, Tiffany Haddish wore a feathered skirt and top by Déviant La Vie with a bold halo-like hat. The comedienne’s shoes were hidden underneath the skirt.

