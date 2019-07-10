All Eyes Were On Beyonce and Blue Ivy at the World Premiere of “The Lion King” Live-Action Remake

Beyonce at the world premiere of "The Lion King."

It’s been two years since Blue Ivy Carter hit the red carpet with Beyonce, at the MTV Video Music Awards. But the 7-year-old daughter of Queen Bey returned to the spotlight with her mom last night at the world premiere of “The Lion King” in Los Angeles.

Beyonce, who voices the character of Nala in the live-action remake of the iconic Disney film, showed off a stunning black and silver embellished Alexander McQueen fall ’19 menswear blazer with a McQueen pre-fall dress and black sandals with sparkling crystal details. The 37-year-old multihyphenate, who recently signed with Adidas, accessorized with an assortment of bold bling to complete her head-turning look.

Beyonce wearing a sparkly embellished Alexander McQueen look at the world premiere of “The Lion King.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the “Formation” hitmaker’s mini-me, the eldest of her three children with husband Jay-Z, matched her mom and a black blazer dress look boasting silver embellishing. Blue wore black patent round-toed flats on her feet and two buns on the top of her head.

Beyonce holding hands with Blue Ivy on the red carpet sporting coordinating black and silver looks. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The film is set to release on July 19, which marks the same date that the original 1994 animated film came out.

A closer look at Beyonce’s sparkling black sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Check out more celebrities on the red carpet here.

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

Want more?

What the Adidas CEO Said About Kanye West’s Opinions and Signing Beyoncé