Beyoncé Goes Monochromatic in a Daringly Low-Cut Dress and Thigh-High Boots

Beyoncé gave her fans on Instagram Valentine’s Day inspiration today wearing a matching monochromatic dress and boots combo.

Her look consisted of a red velvet blazer-style minidress that was adorned with small white pearls and finished with a deep V-cut neckline that showed off more than was expected.

The singer matched the dress with the same patterned thigh-high tight heeled boots.

The look was completed with a white and gold embellished Chanel bag.

She shared multiple shots of the ensemble, including one of her posing playfully in front of an image of a woman holding Oscars with more pictures of the awards in the background.

The most daring shot was posted from an angle, revealing her cleavage and décolletage as well as her matching pearl earrings.

The images were yet another addition to her growing collection of outfits shared on the social media platform.

Just yesterday, Beyoncé shared images of her blush and green polka-dot jumpsuit, which she wore with all-white sneakers and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

