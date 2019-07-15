Sign up for our newsletter today!

Beyonce Wears Shimmery Golden Look, Head to Toe, for “The Lion King” Premiere After-Party

beyonce and jay-z
Beyonce and Jay-Z leaving Harry's Bar in London's Mayfair neighborhood.
Beyonce and Jay-Z partied until the wee hours of Monday morning celebrating the London premiere of “The Lion King” live-action remake, in which Queen Bey stars.

The inseparable couple was spotted leaving Harry’s Bar in London’s popular Mayfair neighborhood around 4 a.m. Both looked sharp with the “Formation” singer rocking a head-to-toe gold look just as she did for the premiere Sunday evening.

beyonce and jay-z, jimmy choo gold sandals
Beyonce and Jay-Z leaving Harry’s Bar in Mayfair, London after partying until early Monday morning.
The 37-year-old mother of three wore a shimmering gold satin midi dress with a matching coat over top and Jimmy Choo’s liquid gold mirrored leather platform sandals. The style is known as the “Misty” and comes with a price tag of $875. She pulled things together with round black sunglasses.

beyonce, meghan markle, jay-z, prince harry
Beyonce and Jay-Z chat with Meghan Markle inside the premiere.
Inside the premiere, Beyonce and Jay got the chance to chat with another high-profile celeb couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who attended together. The two pairs were captured embracing and chatting like longtime friends before watching the highly-anticipated film, which hits theaters on the 18th.

