Beyonce Wears Shimmery Golden Look, Head to Toe, for “The Lion King” Premiere After-Party

Beyonce and Jay-Z partied until the wee hours of Monday morning celebrating the London premiere of “The Lion King” live-action remake, in which Queen Bey stars.

The inseparable couple was spotted leaving Harry’s Bar in London’s popular Mayfair neighborhood around 4 a.m. Both looked sharp with the “Formation” singer rocking a head-to-toe gold look just as she did for the premiere Sunday evening.

Beyonce and Jay-Z leaving Harry’s Bar in Mayfair, London after partying until early Monday morning. CREDIT: Splash

The 37-year-old mother of three wore a shimmering gold satin midi dress with a matching coat over top and Jimmy Choo’s liquid gold mirrored leather platform sandals. The style is known as the “Misty” and comes with a price tag of $875. She pulled things together with round black sunglasses.

Beyonce and Jay-Z chat with Meghan Markle inside the premiere. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Inside the premiere, Beyonce and Jay got the chance to chat with another high-profile celeb couple, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who attended together. The two pairs were captured embracing and chatting like longtime friends before watching the highly-anticipated film, which hits theaters on the 18th.

