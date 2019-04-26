Beyoncé Strikes Fierce Poses in a Red-Hot Bodysuit Surrounded by Adidas Sneakers

Beyoncé is living the dream life right now. She posted a picture to Instagram surrounded by hundreds of colorful Adidas sneakers, all ripe for the picking.

The “Single Ladies” singer posed casually in the corner of the sea of shoes wearing a red Adidas long-sleeve bodysuit.

She recently announced that she is partnering with the brand to relaunch her athleisure brand, Ivy Park, to create both clothing and footwear.

She shared another image with her endless sneakers, this time casually lying on the shoes in a manner only Beyoncé could pull off.

A statement released by Adidas said the partnership will yield a “unique purpose-driven program focused on empowering and enabling the next generation of athletes, creators and leaders.”

The brand shared images from today’s shoot, captioning it: “Homecoming @Beyonce.”

The pictures show Beyoncé and other models posing in items similar to the outfits from her 2018 Coachella performance, except this time, they’re branded with Ivy Park and Adidas logos.

Beyoncé recently partnered with Netflix to bring fans “Homecoming,” a unique experience and behind-the-scenes look of her headlining Coachella show. The live album from the special debuted at the top of the charts, bringing back some of her greatest hits from throughout the years.

