Sign up for our newsletter today!

Beyoncé Strikes Fierce Poses in a Red-Hot Bodysuit Surrounded by Adidas Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
beyonce, coachella day 1
Beyoncé performing at day 1 of Coachella 2018.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Beyoncé is living the dream life right now. She posted a picture to Instagram surrounded by hundreds of colorful Adidas sneakers, all ripe for the picking.

The “Single Ladies” singer posed casually in the corner of the sea of shoes wearing a red Adidas long-sleeve bodysuit.

She recently announced that she is partnering with the brand to relaunch her athleisure brand, Ivy Park, to create both clothing and footwear.

She shared another image with her endless sneakers, this time casually lying on the shoes in a manner only Beyoncé could pull off.

A statement released by Adidas said the partnership will yield a “unique purpose-driven program focused on empowering and enabling the next generation of athletes, creators and leaders.”

The brand shared images from today’s shoot, captioning it: “Homecoming @Beyonce.”

The pictures show Beyoncé and other models posing in items similar to the outfits from her 2018 Coachella performance, except this time, they’re branded with Ivy Park and Adidas logos.

Related

Plot Twist: Chinese Consumers Are Driving Puma's Growth Amid Trade War

Can the New Faces of Tennis Bring a Serena Williams-Level of Excitement Back to the Sport?

Missoni Teams Up With Adidas on a Kaleidoscopic Capsule Collection

View this post on Instagram

Homecoming @Beyonce

A post shared by adidas (@adidas) on

Beyoncé recently partnered with Netflix to bring fans “Homecoming,” a unique experience and behind-the-scenes look of her headlining Coachella show. The live album from the special debuted at the top of the charts, bringing back some of her greatest hits from throughout the years.

Want more?

Adidas and Beyoncé Announce a Partnership

Beyoncé Steals the Show at NAACP Image Awards in Leggy White Dress & Strappy Sandals

Beyoncé Accepts GLAAD Media Vanguard Award in a Black Tuxedo Dress & Jimmy Choo Fascinator Sandals

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad