Here’s How the SAG Awards Red Carpet Looked 10 Years Ago

By Ella Chochrek
Angelina Jolie and Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Emily Blunt
Freida Pinto
Robin Wright and Sean Penn
Awards season is underway, and the next big show is the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will be simulcast on TNT and TBS Sunday night.

Nominees like Lady Gaga of “A Star Is Born” and Rami Malek of “Bohemian Rhapsody” have earned strong praise going into the show, which will honor the best performances of both TV and film in 2018.

But in 2009, things were a little bit different. From the buzziest films to the best red carpet fashion, we’re taking a look back at the SAG Awards from 10 years ago.

While Meryl Streep’s performance in “Doubt” won her the SAG for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a film, her fellow nominees Angelina Jolie and Anne Hathaway took the cake when it came to red carpet style.

Jolie looked elegant in a blue Max Azria gown with short sleeves and a low back, wearing her hair in a bun with hoop earrings. The “Girl Interrupted” actress completed her look with nude Christian Louboutin shoes that remained hidden beneath her dress for most of the night.

Angelina Jolie at the 2009 SAG Awards.
Angelina Jolie at the 2009 SAG Awards.
Hathaway lost out to Streep at the SAGs but won the Oscar several weeks later for her role in “Rachel Getting Married.” On the red carpet, she was chic in a white Azzaro column gown with delicate jeweled embellishments at the neck and waist. The “Princess Diaries” star paired the dress with silver sandals.

Anne Hathaway at the 2009 SAG Awards.
Anne Hathaway at the 2009 SAG Awards.
Meanwhile, Robin Wright was stylish as she hit the red carpet alongside then-husband Sean Penn, who took home the Best actor Award for his turn in “Milk.” The “House of Cards” star wore a black strapless floor-length gown, while Penn wore a classic suit, jauntily accessorized with dark aviator shades.

Robin Wright Penn and Sean Penn at the 2009 SAG Awards.
Robin Wright Penn and Sean Penn at the 2009 SAG Awards.
While none of the big winners opted for bold shades, red was popular among SAG attendees such as Diane Lane, Lisa Rinna and Christina Hendricks. 

Claire Danes appeared in a bright red Nina Ricci gown, finishing her look with Fred Leighton jewelry and metallic Jimmy Choo heels.

Claire Danes at the 2009 SAG Awards.
Claire Danes at the 2009 SAG Awards.
Click through the gallery to see more stars on the SAG Awards red carpet 10 years ago.

