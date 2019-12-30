The Best New Year’s Eve Performance Looks of the Decade From Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus + More

Every year on New Year’s Eve, friends and families gather to celebrate and watch some of the biggest stars grace the stages on TV before the big countdown.

As we look forward to this year’s show, FN presents its own countdown for the decade, rounding up the top New Year’s Eve performance looks from the past 10 years .

2010: Kesha

Kesha performs on New Year’s Eve in Times Square, New York, December 2010. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kesha graced the stage in New York’s Times Square at the end of 2010 wearing a glittering blazer and bodysuit, worn over embellished fishnets and worn-in combat boots.

2011: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga performs onstage during New Year’s Eve, December 2011. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For her performance look at the 2011 ball drop, Lady Gaga wore all black in a rhinestone-and-sequin-covered bodysuit with structured shoulders and a matching mask. Her shoes of choice were black patent leather stiletto booties.

The songstress then switched into a silver Versace gown with an embellished headpiece and platform metallic silver pumps to help with the ball drop that welcomed in 2012.

Lady Gaga in Versace on New Year’s Eve, December 2011. CREDIT: Shutterstock

2012: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs during New Year’s Eve, December 2012. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On New Year’s Eve 2012, Taylor Swift followed the sparkling trend typical for the holiday in a red sequined jacket and leather pants, worn with matching black leather knee-high boots on a block heel.

2013: Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus performs on New Year’s Eve in Times Square, December 2013. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus’ look for New Year’s Eve 2013 was everything you’d want from the bold star. She chose glittering gold pants with a matching cropped top, an oversize furry coat and tall stilettos to match.

2014: Taylor Swift

Swift in custom Carlo Pazolini boots for her New Year’s Eve performance, December 2014. CREDIT: Splash News

Swift has been making appearances on New Year’s Eve since 2008, and for her December 2014 performance she chose to wear custom Carlo Pazolini sparkly black booties with a glittering silver blazer and coordinating black pants.

2015: Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato rocks thigh-high boots for a New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square, December 2015. CREDIT: AP Images

Demi Lovato braced the chilly New York weather at the end of 2015 in a fuzzy black coat and velvet thigh-high boots to go with her fringed bodysuit.

2016: Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey performing in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, December 2016. CREDIT: AP Images

Standing tall in a pair of sky-high Christian Louboutin platform heels, Mariah Carey offered a memorable performance to put a cap on 2016.

2017: Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello performs onstage for New Year’s Eve in Times Square, New York, December 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As 2018 approached, Camila Cabello brought down the house in a Michael Jackson-style jacket and striped metallic pants that melted seamlessly into her over-the-knee coordinating boots with embellished side buckles.

2018: Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera performs in all-white during New Year’s Eve, December 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Christina Aguilera brought the monochrome trend into 2019 as she finished out 2018 with an all-white onstage look that included chunky-heeled white thigh-high platform boots.

Stay tuned to FN this week to see what Alanis Morrisette, BTS, Post Malone and more will wear to the 2019 broadcast as a new decade approaches.