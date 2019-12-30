The Best New Year’s Eve Performance Looks of the Decade From Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus + More

Every year on New Year’s Eve, friends and families gather to celebrate and watch some of the biggest stars grace the stages on TV before the big countdown.
As we look forward to this year’s show, FN presents its own countdown for the decade, rounding up the top New Year’s Eve performance looks from the past 10 years .
2010: Kesha
Kesha graced the stage in New York’s Times Square at the end of 2010 wearing a glittering blazer and bodysuit, worn over embellished fishnets and worn-in combat boots.
2011: Lady Gaga
For her performance look at the 2011 ball drop, Lady Gaga wore all black in a rhinestone-and-sequin-covered bodysuit with structured shoulders and a matching mask. Her shoes of choice were black patent leather stiletto booties.
The songstress then switched into a silver Versace gown with an embellished headpiece and platform metallic silver pumps to help with the ball drop that welcomed in 2012.
2012: Taylor Swift
On New Year’s Eve 2012, Taylor Swift followed the sparkling trend typical for the holiday in a red sequined jacket and leather pants, worn with matching black leather knee-high boots on a block heel.
2013: Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus’ look for New Year’s Eve 2013 was everything you’d want from the bold star. She chose glittering gold pants with a matching cropped top, an oversize furry coat and tall stilettos to match.
2014: Taylor Swift
Swift has been making appearances on New Year’s Eve since 2008, and for her December 2014 performance she chose to wear custom Carlo Pazolini sparkly black booties with a glittering silver blazer and coordinating black pants.
2015: Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato braced the chilly New York weather at the end of 2015 in a fuzzy black coat and velvet thigh-high boots to go with her fringed bodysuit.
2016: Mariah Carey
Standing tall in a pair of sky-high Christian Louboutin platform heels, Mariah Carey offered a memorable performance to put a cap on 2016.
2017: Camila Cabello
As 2018 approached, Camila Cabello brought down the house in a Michael Jackson-style jacket and striped metallic pants that melted seamlessly into her over-the-knee coordinating boots with embellished side buckles.
2018: Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera brought the monochrome trend into 2019 as she finished out 2018 with an all-white onstage look that included chunky-heeled white thigh-high platform boots.
Stay tuned to FN this week to see what Alanis Morrisette, BTS, Post Malone and more will wear to the 2019 broadcast as a new decade approaches.