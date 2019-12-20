Best Moments From the FNAAs Red Carpet Livestream: Paris & Nicky Hilton, Aurora James, Steve Madden & More

The 33rd Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards this month brought out the biggest names in fashion, Hollywood and music. And FN’s Style Director Shannon Adducci and Senior Digital Editor Charlie Carballo brought you all the action and interviews live. Check out highlights of the night above.

From Steve Madden sharing how serving time changed his approach to business to Paris Hilton talking about her brand of dog shoes, there were many memorable moments at the 2019 FNAAs.

“When Halle Berry won [for] “Monster” I remember she wore that beautiful burgundy dress, and we were dying the shoes the right color and so on, and I was like, I was so happy for her. I think I kind of jumped up in the hotel suite watching the event and got really excited,” said Jimmy Choo’s Sandra Choi.

Meanwhile, Aurora James revealed she actually got her start with men’s shoes. “I started with Vellies, which are traditionally a unisex shoe but definitely lean more toward men because they are desert boots. So when I first started for the first two years, 80 percent of my customer base was men’s,” she said.

Watch the interviews in full above.

