Best Moments From the FNAAs Red Carpet Livestream: Billy Porter, Adriana Lima, Tove Lo & More

FN Senior Digital Editor Charlie Carballo and Style Director Shannon Adducci spoke to some of the biggest names in the fashion industry, Hollywood and music at our 33rd Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards this month. From Billy Porter talking about his boldest red carpet gowns to Adriana Lima revealing her boxing routine, we bring you the best moments of the night.

Porter explained why he was at first hesitant to wear a dress on the red carpet at events, “People really think that their opinion actually matters. And for me it was about, how am I gracious about that? How do I stand in my truth and in my authenticity and not cuss b****es out? How am I graceful about what is going to come at me? What I know is going to come at me? How am I going to remain graceful and classy? Right? Because that was what I was . . . you know because I’m mad right now. You know what I mean? I am a black gay man that just turned 50 years old. This b***h is president. I gotta run through it every day. You know, it’s like y’all want us to go back to fighting for the same s**t we fought for already. I’m already mad. Right?

