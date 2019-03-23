Sign up for our newsletter today!

How the Kids’ Choice Awards Red Carpet Looked 10 Years Ago

By Ella Chochrek
Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus (L) and Demi Lovato
CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to the biggest stars of kids’ TV, film and music, a lot has changed over the past 10 years.

But the 2009 Kids’ Choice Awards featured plenty of famous faces who fans still get excited over.

For instance, the Jonas Brothers. Nick, Joe and Kevin recently got the band back together, releasing their first-ever Billboard No. 1 hit, “Sucker.”

At the 2009 KCAs, the trio showed off their individual styles on the red carpet. Joe wore an edgy leather jacket with slim-fitting pants and shiny black sneakers, while Kevin wore a gray scarf over a longsleeved green T-shirt and gray pants, completing his look with white Converse sneakers. Nick rounded out the pack in a tan blazer, jeans and lace-up shoes.

(L-R): Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas at the Kids' Choice Awards in 2009.
(L-R): Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas at the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2009.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Demi Lovato stepped out in a shiny gold minidress with a sweetheart neckline and puff skirt. The “Confident” singer chose black T-strap sandals to cap off her look.

Demi Lovato in a gold dress and black sandals at the 2009 KCAs.
Demi Lovato in a gold dress and black sandals at the 2009 KCAs.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Also in attendance was Miley Cyrus, who looked stylish in a white ruffled maxidress that hid her heels. The Disney Channel alum wore her hair in flowing brunette waves.

Miley Cyrus wears a white ruffled dress at the 2009 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Miley Cyrus wears a white ruffled dress at the 2009 Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens rocked a black fringed tank top with rolled-up jean shorts. For footwear, the “Second Act” actress went with black cowboy boots. She attended alongside “High School Musical” co-star Zac Efron, who wore a white V-neck T-shirt, gray jeans and black sneakers.

Vanessa Hudgens wears cowboy boots and jean shorts alongside Zac Efron at the 2009 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Vanessa Hudgens wears cowboy boots and jean shorts alongside Zac Efron at the 2009 Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

This year’s ceremony kicks off at 8 p.m. ET in Los Angeles, with rapper DJ Khaled serving as host. Ariana Grande, Chris Pratt and Noah Centineo are among the big names expected to step out to the event.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity attendees at the 2009 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

