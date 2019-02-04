These Stars Have Had Major Style Makeovers Since the Grammy Awards 10 Years Ago

The Grammy Awards is always one of the biggest events of the year, and 10 years ago was no exception.

Big names like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry performed at the show — and all three singers took to the red carpet in glamorous dresses that made an impact.

Swift and Cyrus teamed up to perform the former’s hit “Fifteen.” Swift sported a plunging black Kaufman Franco dress that hit her Rene Caovilla heels. Her then-signature spiral curls were worn in a festive updo.

Taylor Swift CREDIT: Shutterstock

Cyrus also opted for a black gown, choosing a custom bedazzled dress made for her by Herve Leger by Max Azria. She selected black BCBG heels for footwear.

Miley Cyrus CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Perry went for a pastel pop on the red carpet. The star — who was nominated for her single “I Kissed A Girl” — stepped out in a pink strapless gown by Basil Soda. The ethereal dress featured ruffle detailing and embellishment at the midsection.

Katy Perry CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Swish Swish” entertainer finished off her look with Jacob & Co jewels and wore her dark hair in a retro-inspired bob.

Elsewhere, Kim Kardashian served as E!’s red carpet host. Then still a rising star — “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” first aired in late 2007 — the star wore an airy white cocktail dress with silver sandals.

Kim Kardashianv CREDIT: Shutterstock

