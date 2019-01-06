Here’s What the Golden Globes Red Carpet Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Ten years ago, the threat of an actors’ strike loomed large in Hollywood, putting the annual Academy Awards ceremony in peril. The Screen Actors Guild announced its plans to tally members’ strike authorization ballots on Jan. 23, a month before the Oscars were set to be held, sparking concerns that many A-list stars would choose to boycott the awards show.

So when the Golden Globe Awards rolled out its red carpet on Jan. 11, celebrities pulled out all the stops, choosing more decadent and glamorous gowns that would normally be reserved for the Oscars. Strapless looks were a major trend embraced by everyone from Blake Lively to Olivia Wilde. Anne Hathaway was among the standouts, wearing a stunning midnight-blue Armani Privé design that featured a glitzy beaded bodice. The Rachel Zoe-styled look landed the actress — who that year was nominated for her role in “Rachel Getting Married” — at the top of many a best-dressed list.

Anne Hathaway dazzles in a glittery Armani Privé gown at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Eva Mendes also went strapless in a dreamy white Dior design that showcased a dramatic oversized bow on the hip. She added a splash of color with a Van Cleef & Arpels turquoise bib necklace plucked straight from the French jeweler’s storied collection of historic pieces.

Eva Mendes looks picture-perfect in a Dior gown and Van Cleef & Arpels statement necklace. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Neutral-tone dresses were another popular trend, with shades ranging from ivory to champagne. Beyoncé nailed the look in a curve-hugging cream Elie Saab gown, embellished with striking silver sequins. She accessorized with a jaw-dropping diamond and platinum statement necklace and gold metallic peep-toe heels by Brian Atwood.

Beyoncé embraces the neutral trend at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards. CREDIT: David FisherShutterstock

The always classic black dress had a strong showing as well. Three-time Golden Globe nominee Evan Rachel Wood sparkled in an Elie Saab beaded column dress detailed with ruffled layers and rosette ornaments at the waist. She wore simple black peep-toe platforms underneath.

Evan Rachel Wood channels old Hollywood glamour in a ruffly tiered dress by Elie Saab. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum, who attended on the arm of former husband Seal, put a playful twist on the little black dress, wearing a vintage James Galanos poof silhouette. The design featured understated red polkadots and a large silk flower. She topped off her outfit with a pair of black patent leather strappy heels.

Heidi Klum (pictured with former husband Seal) wears a polka-dot minidress and strappy heels. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

