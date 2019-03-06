Sign up for our newsletter today!

A Look Back at Gayle King’s Shoe Style Through the Years

By Claudia Miller
Gayle King: 2019
Gayle King: 2018
While most of the world knows Gayle King for her co-anchor spot on “CBS This Morning” or as Oprah Winfrey’s best friend, some observers know King best for her fabulous shoe style.

The journalist loves a good pair of heels that always match perfectly with her bright and unique looks.

Gayle King arrives at Meghan Markle’s baby shower in New York, Feb. 20.
Just last month, she arrived at a baby shower for the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, in New York. For the occasion, she matched her purple coat and fuchsia scarf with a set of pink pumps.

These heels featured a pointy profile and a silver accent along the toe.

Gayle King at the Elton John Aids Foundation Fall Gala in New York, Nov. 7, 2017.
Back in 2017, she attended the Elton John Aids Foundation Fall Gala in New York and wore a popping pair of shoes.

King’s neon yellow heels peeped out from under her black gown and complemented the bright yellow hue of her clutch and earrings.

Gayle King at the Peabody Awards Lead-Up in New York, May 19, 2016.
King’s admiration for color-coordinated outfits is no new thing, either. In 2016, she was photographed at the Peabody Awards Lead-Up event in New York wearing a perfectly matched mint green ensemble.

Her patterned heels contained the same shade of green as her knee-length dress and necklace.

Click through the gallery to see all of Gayle King’s shoe styles throughout the years.

