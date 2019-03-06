A Look Back at Gayle King’s Shoe Style Through the Years

While most of the world knows Gayle King for her co-anchor spot on “CBS This Morning” or as Oprah Winfrey’s best friend, some observers know King best for her fabulous shoe style.
The journalist loves a good pair of heels that always match perfectly with her bright and unique looks.
Just last month, she arrived at a baby shower for the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, in New York. For the occasion, she matched her purple coat and fuchsia scarf with a set of pink pumps.
These heels featured a pointy profile and a silver accent along the toe.
Back in 2017, she attended the Elton John Aids Foundation Fall Gala in New York and wore a popping pair of shoes.
King’s neon yellow heels peeped out from under her black gown and complemented the bright yellow hue of her clutch and earrings.
King’s admiration for color-coordinated outfits is no new thing, either. In 2016, she was photographed at the Peabody Awards Lead-Up event in New York wearing a perfectly matched mint green ensemble.
Her patterned heels contained the same shade of green as her knee-length dress and necklace.
