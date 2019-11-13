Best Red Carpet Shoe Styles at the FNAAs Over the Years

The FN Achievement Awards is often referred to as the Oscars of Shoes, so it’s no surprise that attendees bring their top shoe game to the red carpet each year.

The 2019 FNAAs are fast-approaching, to be held Dec. 3 at the IAC Building in New York. In honor of the upcoming show, we’re taking a look at the standout red carpet shoe style over the past decade.

In 2010, Blake Lively presented pal Christian Louboutin with Person of the Year honors — and of course, she wore shoes of his own design. The “Gossip Girl” actress wore sheer and black Louboutin booties with sparkling accents, teamed with a Prabal Gurung minidress.

Blake Lively in a Prabal Gurung minidress with Louboutin booties at the 2010 FNAAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Blake Lively’s booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The following year, at the 2011 FNAAs, Serena Williams wore a red Donna Karan dress with soaring gold platform sandals.

Serena Williams on the red carpet at the 2011 FNAAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Serena Williams wearing gold bow-accented platform heels at the 2011 FNAAs. CREDIT: FN Archives

Another standout metallic shoe moment came courtesy of Christy Brinkley at the 2016 FNAAs. The supermodel paired a blue minidress with her silver stilettos. She later won the 2018 FNAA for Style Influencer of the Year (along with daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook).

Christie Brinkley on the 2016 FNAA red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A detail shot of Christie Brinkley’s silver pumps. CREDIT: Efren Landaos/Shutterstock

At the same show, Rihanna proved that high heels aren’t necessary for a statement-making red carpet look. The singer turned designer won Shoe of the Year for her Fenty Puma Creepers, so it’s no surprise that she wore the sneakers to the show.

Rihanna arrives at the 2016 FNAAs wearing Fenty Puma Creepers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rihanna’s Fenty Puma Creepers at the 2016 FNAAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Wearing one’s own designs is pretty much always a winning FNAA shoe move. Pyer Moss designer Kerby-Jean Raymond received last year’s Collaboration of the Year honor for his partnership with Reebok — and he wore his award-winning kicks on the red carpet.

Kerby Jean-Raymond in Reebok by Pyer Moss sneakers at the 2018 FNAAs. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Footwear News/S

Kerby Jean-Raymond wearing Reebok by Pyer Moss to the 32nd Annual FN Achievement Awards. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Raymond will be honored again at this year’s FNAAs, this time with the Person of the Year award. Will he wear Reebok by Pyer Moss again? We’ll find out Dec. 3.

Click through the gallery to see more FNAA best red carpet shoe style.

