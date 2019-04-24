Best-Dressed Celebs on the Red Carpet at the Time 100 Gala

A number of famous faces flocked to the annual Time 100 Gala in New York City last night. See who wowed on the red carpet.

Taylor Swift, for one, turned heads in a pastel pink and yellow strapless gown with floral embroidering from J. Mendel’s spring ’19 collection and a pair of pale yellow Chloe Gosselin sandals.

Taylor Swift wearing a pink and yellow J. Mendel spring ’19 gown with glittery yellow Chloe Gosselin sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Naomi Campbell modeled a shimmery gold Valentino couture fall ’18 gown. The veteran supermodel styled the glamorous high-neck design with pointy gold pumps.

Naomi Campbell wearing a shimmery gold Valentino couture fall ’18 gown with matching pointy pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstok

Elsewhere, “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke showed off a sexy red tulle bustier dress courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana’s fall ’19 collection with matching red pumps featuring a pointy toe silhouette and PVC detailing.

Emilia Clarke wearing a red tulle Dolce & Gabbana fall ’19 dress with red pumps featuring PVC detailing. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Janet Mock also stunned in a plunging green sequined gown by Jenny Packham and silver metallic Christian Louboutin sandals.

Janet Mock wearing a green shimmery green Jenny Packham gown with silver metallic Christian Louboutin sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

