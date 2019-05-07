Best-Dressed Celebs at Met Gala 2019, According to You

The Met Gala tends to bring out some of the riskiest red carpet looks of the year — and some of those risks pay off in spades.

With this year’s theme as “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” the looks were even wilder than usual as stars hit the red carpet in New York tonight.

Below, Twitter users loved these celebrities’ ensembles.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto in Gucci. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jared Leto was clad in a bold red look from Gucci, a sponsor of the event. He even carried a cast of his own head. “Most underrated look of the night but definitely one of the best! jared never fails to take fashion risks and his accessories just add to the wow factor #MetGala,” one Twitter user wrote.

most underrated look of the night but definitely one of the best! jared never fails to take fashion risks and his accessories just add to the wow factor #MetGala pic.twitter.com/vSa82XUwbt — leila💓 (@haechanniesbby) May 7, 2019

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner in Versace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner dazzled in a showgirl-style outfit by Versace — wearing a plunging orange dress with feathers. One fan wrote: “Even though I’m not a big fan of the color orange (I think it looks dreadful in gingers like me) Kendall Jenner is the best dressed in the #MetGala Red Carpet so far. FLAMING GIRL.”

Even though I’m not a big fan of the color orange (I think it looks dreadful in gingers like me) Kendall Jenner is the best dressed in the #MetGala Red Carpet so far. FLAMING GIRL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/o15YadACFq — Bella Wolf (@BellaWolf_3) May 7, 2019

Kylie Jenner

Kendall’s younger sister, Kylie, wore a matching Versace look — opting for purple instead of orange with a matching long wig. “Kylie looks AMAZING idc. she’s the best look i’ve seen,” @thrillchambie said of the ensemble.

Kylie Jenner in Versace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Zendaya

Zendaya in Tommy Hilfiger. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Fans loved Zendaya’s Cinderella-inspired Tommy Hilfiger ballgown, complete with a PVC slipper that resembled the character’s famous glass slippers. “Best dressed to me has to be # Zendaya,” wrote @start1weet.”

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski wore a metallic Dundas dress that showed off her famous figure — and it was a hit. “Emrata is best dressed. Period. That’s just that on that,” one fan commented.

Emily Ratajkowski in a sheer Dundas dress on the red carpet for the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Emrata is best dressed. Period. That’s just that on that. #MetGala — Litney Houston🇸🇷🇵🇭 (@quessswho) May 7, 2019

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj selected an embellished pink minidress with an elaborate train and custom Brother Vellies sandals. One fan said of the outfit: “You really f***ing did that @ NICKIMINAJ one of the best dressed tonight hands down.”

Katy Perry

Katy Perry went all in the camp theme in a Moschino chandelier-inspired look, and the risk paid off. “Katy Perry was the best dressed of the # METGala without doubts. Just look at her,” wrote one Twitter user.

Katy Perry was the best dressed of the #METGala without doubts. Just look at her. pic.twitter.com/fBlLdD2Zyq — 💎 (@ColorfulKaty) May 7, 2019

