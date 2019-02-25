Heidi Klum Sparkles in Gold & More Celebs at Elton John’s Oscars Party

Heidi Klum led the pack of stylishly dressed celebrities who turned out to Elton John’s Oscars bash in Los Angeles tonight.

The supermodel made a splash in a glittery black and gold Elie Saab gown with a sensual thigh-high slit.

Heidi Klum in an Elie Saab gown and sandals at Elton John’s Oscars party in Los Angeles on Feb. 24. CREDIT: David Buchan/Shutterstock

Klum accessorized with a Jimmy Choo J Box clutch and glittery golden sandals.

Elsewhere, Adriana Lima glistened in a sequined white strapless gown by Alex Perry and strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel carried a Jimmy Choo Cosma clutch.

Adriana Lima in a white sequined gown and strappy sandals at Elton John’s Oscars party in Los Angeles on Feb. 24. CREDIT: David Buchan/Shutterstock

Also in attendance was Busy Philipps. The “Dawson’s Creek” alumnae sparkled in a silver dress with a dangerously high slit and a plunging neckline. For footwear, she went with strappy silver sandals that had a stiletto heel.

Busy Philipps in a silver gown and silver sandals at Elton John’s Oscars party in Los Angeles on Feb. 24. CREDIT: David Buchan/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Ashlee Simpson sported a black off-the-shoulder gown with chunky black sandals. The “Pieces of Me” singer was joined by husband Evan Ross, who looked stylish in a sequined black blazer worn with no shirt underneath, skinny pants and pointy black boots.

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson at Elton John’s Oscars party in Los Angeles on Feb. 24. CREDIT: David Buchan/Shutterstock

Rounding out the pack of well-dressed celebrities was Rumer Willis. The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis wore an edgy see-through green lacy dress with a thigh-high slit. Green velvet sandals and a gold clutch completed her ensemble.

Rumer Willis in a green dress with sandals at Elton John’s Oscars party in Los Angeles on Feb. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

