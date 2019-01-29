These Were the Best-Dressed Celebrities at Sundance

Sundance Film Festival always brings out celebrities bundled up in their best cold-weather gear — and this year was no exception.

A-listers traded their red-carpet gowns and tuxedos for parkas and wintry boots as they trekked up to Park City, Utah, last week.

Among the most stylish was “Black Panther” actress Lupita Nyong’o. The 35-year-old looked chic in a printed Versace puffer jacket and skinny black pants as she stepped out on on Monday. She completed her look with black Christian Louboutin booties that had a silver-tone exposed zipper.

Lupita Nyong’o CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Emma Roberts put on a chic show in a Zimmermann look, rocking a mustard-colored wool shirt and matching skirt. She layered a Drome coat over the set as she battled the Utah chill. The “Scream Queens” star finished her outfit with Chloe “Rylee” boots, picking a shiny red style with cutout detailing.

Emma Roberts CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lily Collins also stepped out in booties, choosing cozy shearling-lined Sorel boots with a wedge heel when she enjoyed an outing on Jan. 26. The “To the Bone” actress teamed her boots with a shearling zip-up coat by Rag & Bone and skinny jeans, which she wore tucked into her shoes. She carried a shearling-trimmed handbag.

Lily Collins CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Shutterstock

Collins’ “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” co-star Zac Efron opted for a summery footwear option despite the boot weather: white Converse sneakers. The “High School Musical” alum paired the kicks with distressed jeans and a navy fur-trimmed jacket on Jan. 26.

Zac Efron CREDIT: Shutterstock

