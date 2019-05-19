Best-Dressed Stars at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, According to You

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival (which runs May 14-25) brought out the finest in celebrity style, from red carpets to film photocalls to late-night parties.

Check out the best-dressed at the Cannes Film Festival so far, according to Twitter.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid in a Roberto Cavalli gown at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of ‘Pain and Glory,’ May 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bella Hadid made several appearances at the festival, including at the premiere of the film “Pain and Glory,” where she wore a stunning Roberto Cavalli red gown. “The Goddess Looking Perfect as always,” said one Twitter user.

BELLA HADID The Goddess Looking Perfect as always in this SEXY Red @Roberto_Cavalli dress on the Red carpet

😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️#Cannes2019 #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/ZkHvWalsmW — Mark Wix SCD (@MarkWix2) May 18, 2019

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra wore a custom Roberto Cavalli gown for her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra made her Cannes Film Festival debut this year, and she didn’t disappoint in a custom Roberto Cavalli gown. Fan Ranjit Rana wrote: “Priyanka Chopra’s style was unrelentingly spot-on as she made her first-ever red carpet appearance at the Cannes film festival.”

Priyanka Chopra's style was unrelentingly spot-on as she made her first-ever red carpet appearance at the Cannes film festival. The actress glided across the red carpet in a breathtaking dramatic custom creation by Roberto Cavalli. — Ranjit Rana (@ranjitrana4u) May 17, 2019

Richard Madden

Richard Madden at the Chopard Party in Cannes, France, May 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Richard Madden, who stars in “Rocketman,” brought out the best in male fashion at the festival. A Twitter user said it best: “Richard Madden in Cannes. That’s it, that’s the tweet.“

Richard Madden in Cannes. That's it, that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/9ji8UqeZfz — A (@fierysadness) May 18, 2019

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of ‘The Dead Don’t Die.’ CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elle Fanning serves at the youngest member of the festival’s jury, and brought a youthful yet classic approach to her style, like this custom Gucci gown at “The Dead Don’t Die” premiere. “I thought that #ElleFanning looked strong, confident and beautiful in her gorgeous peach #Gucci gown at Cannes,” said one user.

I thought that #ElleFanning looked strong, confident and beautiful in her gorgeous peach #Gucci gown at Cannes. It’s not the usual subject matter that I post on here, but I love this dress. pic.twitter.com/I57GYaNyAu — Noodles (@Noo_dles75) May 15, 2019

Rita Ora

Rita Ora was dolled up for the Magnum photocall in a Vivienne Westwood dress and feathery heels. One user said she was “serving Hair, Body, Face,” adding heart eye emojis.

.@RitaOra serving Hair, Body, Face at the photocall for "MAGNUM x Rita Ora" at The Cannes Film Festival. 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/SuTS6v1Xsv — CELEBSGO (@celebsgo) May 16, 2019

Izabel Goulart

Izabel Goulart in Etro at “The Dead Don’t Die” premiere and Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony, May 14. CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Izabel Goulart’s Etro backless gown and sandals at “The Dead Don’t Die” premiere had fans raving; some even called it “flawless” on Twitter.

Izabel Goulart was looking flawless in custom Etro Couture embellished gown while attending the opening ceremony and screening of "The Dead Don't Die" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival ❤️ #Cannes2019 #TheDeadDontDie pic.twitter.com/Ruabqc0FZj — Mr. Quijada (@UnaiQuijada) May 14, 2019

