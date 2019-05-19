Sign up for our newsletter today!

Best-Dressed Stars at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, According to You

By Claudia Miller
The 2019 Cannes Film Festival (which runs May 14-25) brought out the finest in celebrity style, from red carpets to film photocalls to late-night parties.

Check out the best-dressed at the Cannes Film Festival so far, according to Twitter.

Bella Hadid

bella hadid, cannes film festival, red dress, roberto cavalli gown, pain and glory
Bella Hadid in a Roberto Cavalli gown at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of ‘Pain and Glory,’ May 17.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bella Hadid made several appearances at the festival, including at the premiere of the film “Pain and Glory,” where she wore a stunning Roberto Cavalli red gown. “The Goddess Looking Perfect as always,” said one Twitter user.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra attends '5B' screening'Rocketman' premiere, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2019Wearing Roberto Cavalli
Priyanka Chopra wore a custom Roberto Cavalli gown for her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra made her Cannes Film Festival debut this year, and she didn’t disappoint in a custom Roberto Cavalli gown. Fan Ranjit Rana wrote: “Priyanka Chopra’s style was unrelentingly spot-on as she made her first-ever red carpet appearance at the Cannes film festival.

Richard Madden

richard madden, cannes, cannes film festival, chopard party, suit
Richard Madden at the Chopard Party in Cannes, France, May 17.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Richard Madden, who stars in “Rocketman,” brought out the best in male fashion at the festival. A Twitter user said it best: “Richard Madden in Cannes. That’s it, that’s the tweet.

Elle Fanning

elle fanning, the dead don't die, gucci gown, tall heels, cannes film festival
Elle Fanning at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of ‘The Dead Don’t Die.’
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elle Fanning serves at the youngest member of the festival’s jury, and brought a youthful yet classic approach to her style, like this custom Gucci gown at “The Dead Don’t Die” premiere. “I thought that #ElleFanning looked strong, confident and beautiful in her gorgeous peach #Gucci gown at Cannes,” said one user.

Rita Ora

rita ora, cannes film festival, magnum, vivienne westwood dress, white dress, necklace, furry heels
Rita Ora in a Vivienne Westwood dress at the Magnum photocall during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rita Ora was dolled up for the Magnum photocall in a Vivienne Westwood dress and feathery heels. One user said she was “serving Hair, Body, Face,” adding heart eye emojis.

Izabel Goulart

Izabel Goulart'The Dead Don't Die' premiere and opening ceremony, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 14 May 2019Wearing Etro
Izabel Goulart in Etro at “The Dead Don’t Die” premiere and Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony, May 14.
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Izabel Goulart’s Etro backless gown and sandals at “The Dead Don’t Die” premiere had fans raving; some even called it “flawless” on Twitter.

See more Cannes Film Festival 2019 red carpet arrivals.

