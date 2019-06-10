Best Dressed at the 2019 Tony Awards

The 2019 Tony Awards saw a number of famous faces, from actresses to designers, hit the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in NYC.
Emily Ratajkowski posed on the red carpet with designer Michael Kors wearing a sultry black cut-out gown from his spring ’19 collection. Gigi Hadid modeled the same look with platform sandals on the catwalk at New York Fashion Week last fall. Kors rocked an MK logo Pride-themed T-shirt under a suit jacket with dark jeans and sleek black boots.
Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens walked the carpet with a dapper Joseph Altuzarra, in one of his designs. The former Disney Channel starlet donned a high-neck sequined dress paired with strappy black heels.
Elsewhere, award-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan looked ethereal in a light blue plunging off-the-shoulder with sequin detailing throughout from Christian Dior’s couture spring ’19 collection.
