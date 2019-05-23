Dua Lipa Wears the Most Dramatic Valentino Dress With Soaring Sandals at amfAR Gala Cannes 2019

The stars aligned in Cannes, France, today for amfAR’s 26th annual Cinema Against AIDS Gala — and the fashion was incredible.

Amid the sea of chicly dressed celebrities, Dua Lipa stood out in an over-the-top, red-orange feathered gown from Valentino’s spring ’19 couture collection. The “Electricity” singer teamed the dramatic dress with strappy burgundy sandals on a slim stiletto heel.

Dua Lipa in Valentino. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Strappy sandals were a popular choice among attendees. Martha Hunt went for an Old Hollywood-inspired look in a sparkly gold gown worn underneath a matching cape. Her gold sandals were by Christian Louboutin.

Martha Hunt in Louboutin sandals. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Stella Maxwell dazzled in baby blue, selecting a one-shouldered gown with jewel detailing around the bodice and matching ankle-strap sandals with a satin upper.

Stella Maxwell in a blue gown with matching sandals. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk turned heads in a silky white minidress with matching gloves. For footwear, Hosk went with pointy-toed Rene Caovilla pumps that featured snakeline silver detailing winding up the ankles.

Elsa Hosk in a minidress and Rene Caovilla shoes. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nude-illusion dresses have become something of an amfAR staple in recent years, and Shanina Shaik kept the streak alive in a see-through nude gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves and embellishment throughout. Her shoes were strappy silver sandals on a pin-thin heel.

Shanina Shaik in a nude-illusion gown. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

