Sign up for our newsletter today!

Dua Lipa Wears the Most Dramatic Valentino Dress With Soaring Sandals at amfAR Gala Cannes 2019

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Dua Lipa
Kris Jenner
Elsa Hosk
Winnie Harlow
Adriana Lima
View Gallery 38 Images

The stars aligned in Cannes, France, today for amfAR’s 26th annual Cinema Against AIDS Gala — and the fashion was incredible.

Amid the sea of chicly dressed celebrities, Dua Lipa stood out in an over-the-top, red-orange feathered gown from Valentino’s spring ’19 couture collection. The “Electricity” singer teamed the dramatic dress with strappy burgundy sandals on a slim stiletto heel.

Dua Lipa, valentino spring 2019 couture gown, celebrity style, legs, feathesrs, strappy sandals, couture,amfAR's 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Arrivals, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2019The star-studded event will include a black-tie dinner, a celebrity-filled live auction, a runway show of exclusive looks curated by Carine Roitfeld, and special performances by Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa, Tom Jones, and The Struts. amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $550 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide
Dua Lipa in Valentino.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Strappy sandals were a popular choice among attendees. Martha Hunt went for an Old Hollywood-inspired look in a sparkly gold gown worn underneath a matching cape. Her gold sandals were by Christian Louboutin.

Martha HuntamfAR's 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Arrivals, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2019The star-studded event will include a black-tie dinner, a celebrity-filled live auction, a runway show of exclusive looks curated by Carine Roitfeld, and special performances by Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa, Tom Jones, and The Struts. amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $550 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide
Martha Hunt in Louboutin sandals.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Stella Maxwell dazzled in baby blue, selecting a one-shouldered gown with jewel detailing around the bodice and matching ankle-strap sandals with a satin upper.

Related

Elle Fanning Wows at Cannes in This 1950s-Inspired Dior Look That Took 450 Hours to Make

Worst-Dressed Celebs on Cannes Film Festival's Red Carpet, According to You

Margot Robbie Stuns in Chanel Couture With Sparkling Trousers and Satin Mules at Cannes

Stella MaxwellamfAR's 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Arrivals, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2019The star-studded event will include a black-tie dinner, a celebrity-filled live auction, a runway show of exclusive looks curated by Carine Roitfeld, and special performances by Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa, Tom Jones, and The Struts. amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $550 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide
Stella Maxwell in a blue gown with matching sandals.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk turned heads in a silky white minidress with matching gloves. For footwear, Hosk went with pointy-toed Rene Caovilla pumps that featured snakeline silver detailing winding up the ankles.

Elsa HoskamfAR's 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Arrivals, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2019The star-studded event will include a black-tie dinner, a celebrity-filled live auction, a runway show of exclusive looks curated by Carine Roitfeld, and special performances by Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa, Tom Jones, and The Struts. amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $550 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide
Elsa Hosk in a minidress and Rene Caovilla shoes.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nude-illusion dresses have become something of an amfAR staple in recent years, and Shanina Shaik kept the streak alive in a see-through nude gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves and embellishment throughout. Her shoes were strappy silver sandals on a pin-thin heel.

Shanina ShaikamfAR's 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Arrivals, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2019 The star-studded event will include a black-tie dinner, a celebrity-filled live auction, a runway show of exclusive looks curated by Carine Roitfeld, and special performances by Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa, Tom Jones, and The Struts. amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $550 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide
Shanina Shaik in a nude-illusion gown.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery to see more celebrities at the amfAR Gala during Cannes Film Festival.

Watch the video below to see a behind-the-scenes look at Bella Hadid’s FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Worst-Dressed Celebs on Cannes Film Festival’s Red Carpet, According to You

Cannes Film Festival Security Denied Entry to a Woman for Not Wearing High Heels — Again

Best-Dressed Stars at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, According to You

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad