A Look at Diana Ross’ Most Unforgettable Fashion Moments of the Last 50 Years

Through the decades, Diana Ross has captivated the fashion world with her unapologetically over-the-top looks. From the stage to the red carpet, the Motown queen — who is set to perform at this Sunday’s Grammy Awards — never fails to deliver the drama with her big hair, bold colors and bedazzled glamour.

Ross’ sassy style has evolved along with her legendary career. When she first rose to fame in the early 1960s as lead singer of the Supremes, she defined the look of Motown with her beehive hairdos and glittery costumes. Once she struck out on her own as a solo artist in the 1970s, Ross embraced the era’s free-spirited vibe, experimenting with funky fur and feathered capes, wild hairstyles and oversized jewelry.

At the 1973 premiere of the “Lady Sings the Blues” film, Ross stole the spotlight in a slinky halter dress that she draped with a dramatic sheer, fur-trimmed evening coat. She accessorized with a statement necklace and wore her hair in a voluminous updo.

Diana Ross arrives at the 1973 “Lady Sings the Blues” premiere in a glamorous fur-trimmed evening coat. CREDIT: Harry Myers/Shutterstock

For a 1983 concert in New York’s Central Park, the songstress slipped into a glittery, figure-hugging bodysuit — another go-to for Ross — in a peachy orange shade. She strutted the stage in a pair of matching peep-toe sandals, leaving her hair loose.

The singer hits a high note in a sheer bodysuit and stiletto heels at a 1983 concert. CREDIT: Ron Frehm/Shutterstock

Ross cast a golden glow over the Super Bowl XXX crowd in 1996 as she headlined the halftime show perched atop a pedestal, dressed in purple belted jumpsuit detailed with a sequined bodice (one of four epic costume changes during her 12-minute performance). She layered it with a flashy gold robe featuring an exaggerated train while rocking her trademark big hair.

Ross dazzles the Super Bowl XXX crowd in a gold coat and glittery jumpsuit. CREDIT: Amy Sancetta/Shutterstock

Into the 2000s, she stepped up her style even more, experimenting with volume and color. One standout look was the flamenco dancer-inspired red gown she wore in 2005 for a performance at the Live at Sunset Music Festival in Zurich. With its delicate beading and cascade of oversized ruffles, the design was quite the show-stopper.

Ross makes a statement in a ruffly red gown at the 2005 Live at Sunset Festival. CREDIT: Alessandro Della Bella/Shutterstock

Ross went all out for a 2010 concert in Los Angeles, layering an electric-green feathered coat over her glamorous sequined evening gown. The effect was striking as she lifted her arms above her head and belted out her chart-topping hits.

Ross makes a statement in an electric-green feathered coat at a 2010 concert. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Now nearing her 75th birthday, Ross is showing women everywhere that age is all about attitude. Her signature style hasn’t missed a beat, and she continues to keep her fans on their toes with her always surprising and memorable looks.

Who could forget her rousing entrance at the 2017 American Music Awards, as she stepped on stage to perform a medley of hits — including the power anthem “I’m Coming Out” — in a black gown and larger-than-life purple tulle shawl? Earlier that evening, she walked the red carpet in yet another head-turning look: a Vivienne Westwood strapless dress worn with an avant-garde black tulle headpiece and veil.

The soul sensation adds a splash of color with a purple tulle shawl at the 2017 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ross accessorizes with a quirky headpiece and veil at the 2017 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see even more of Ross’ fabulously fearless style moments.

Want more?

These Stars Have Had Major Style Makeovers Since the Grammy Awards 10 Years Ago

Diana Ross Dishes on Her Las Vegas Costumes & What Her Show Has to Have

Diana Ross Critiqued Her Daughter Tracee Ellis Ross’ First Time in Heels