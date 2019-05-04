What the Daytime Emmys Red Carpet Looked Like 10 Years Ago

The brightest stars from soap operas and other daytime programming unite each year at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

With the 2019 awards show slated for Sunday night, we’re taking a look back at the red carpet fashion from the ceremony 10 years ago. Big-name stars such as Ellen DeGeneres, Tyra Banks and Lori Loughlin made their way out for the show, which was held at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

A nominee for Outstanding Talk Show Host, DeGeneres hit the red carpet in a menswear-inspired ensemble: a button-down shirt, suspenders and shiny flat shoes. The comedian was accompanied by wife Portia de Rossi, who sported an off-the-shoulder navy dress with flat black sandals.

Portia de Rossi (L) and Ellen DeGeneres at the 2009 Daytime Emmys CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Banks — who picked up a win for Outstanding Talk Show: Informative for “The Tyra Banks Show” — looked stylish in an asymmetrical pink dress by Rachel Roy. For footwear, the “America’s Next Top Model” host went with pointy-toed nude pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

Tyra Banks in a Rachel Roy dress with Manolo Blahnik heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Lori Loughlin turned heads in a salmon-colored, satin gown with crystal embellishment on the shoulder. The “Full House” star’s shoes were hidden underneath the dress’ train.

Lori Loughlin in a salmon-colored gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rounding out the stylish pack was Sandra Oh, who was one of the evening’s presenters. The “Killing Eve” actress was chic in a purple puff-sleeve dress and pointy-toed black pumps.

Sandra Oh and Oscar The Grouch at the Daytime Emmys. CREDIT: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Check out more style from the 2009 Daytime Emmys by clicking through the gallery.

Below, watch the best celebrity moments from the FNAAs through the years.

Want more?

How to Watch the Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet Livestream for Free

Why Simple Shoes Are Key to Executing a Red Carpet Look, According to Celebrity Stylist Kate Young

How Political Statements on the Red Carpet Have Evolved Through the Years