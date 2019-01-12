Here’s What the Critics’ Choice Awards Looked Like 10 Years Ago

When it comes to fashion, a lot has changed over the past decade — even with respect to awards show style. The annual Critics’ Choice Awards returns on Sunday at 8 p.m. on The CW, and we’re looking back at the red carpet’s changing faces and new trends compared to 10 years ago.
At the 2009 Critics’ Choice Awards, then-power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ruled the red carpet. The “Girl Interrupted” actress — nominated on the night for her work in “Changeling” — wore an ice-blue Max Azria one-shouldered gown with pearl earrings. For footwear, she selected ivory pumps.
Pitt was dapper by her side in a fitted suit.
Also clad in pale blue was “Swish Swish” singer Katy Perry. The star stunned in a lingerie-inspired Dolce & Gabbana gown, which she paired with a fur shrug and soaring sandals.
Days before taking home an Academy Award for her role in “Rachel Getting Married,” Anne Hathaway scooped up the Best Actress statue at the CCAs. The actress went with a monochrome ensemble, choosing a black-and-white Gianfranco Ferre knee-length dress. She paired the two-toned dress with black Brian Atwood sandals.
Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Vicky Christina Barcelona,” Penelope Cruz wowed on the red carpet. The actress wore a heel-hiding Saint Laurent gown that tied at the waist with a bow. She accessorized with diamond drop earrings and a clutch.
Cruz’ fellow Best Supporting Actress nominee Taraji P. Henson (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”) pulled off an equally dazzling red carpet look. The “Think Like a Man” star put her legs on display in a strapless minidress, completing her look with slingback metallic sandals.
