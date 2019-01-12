Here’s What the Critics’ Choice Awards Looked Like 10 Years Ago

When it comes to fashion, a lot has changed over the past decade — even with respect to awards show style. The annual Critics’ Choice Awards returns on Sunday at 8 p.m. on The CW, and we’re looking back at the red carpet’s changing faces and new trends compared to 10 years ago.

At the 2009 Critics’ Choice Awards, then-power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ruled the red carpet. The “Girl Interrupted” actress — nominated on the night for her work in “Changeling” — wore an ice-blue Max Azria one-shouldered gown with pearl earrings. For footwear, she selected ivory pumps.

Angelina Jolie CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Pitt was dapper by her side in a fitted suit.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the 2009 Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Also clad in pale blue was “Swish Swish” singer Katy Perry. The star stunned in a lingerie-inspired Dolce & Gabbana gown, which she paired with a fur shrug and soaring sandals.

Katy Perry CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Days before taking home an Academy Award for her role in “Rachel Getting Married,” Anne Hathaway scooped up the Best Actress statue at the CCAs. The actress went with a monochrome ensemble, choosing a black-and-white Gianfranco Ferre knee-length dress. She paired the two-toned dress with black Brian Atwood sandals.

Anne Hathaway CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Vicky Christina Barcelona,” Penelope Cruz wowed on the red carpet. The actress wore a heel-hiding Saint Laurent gown that tied at the waist with a bow. She accessorized with diamond drop earrings and a clutch.

Penelope Cruz CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Cruz’ fellow Best Supporting Actress nominee Taraji P. Henson (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”) pulled off an equally dazzling red carpet look. The “Think Like a Man” star put her legs on display in a strapless minidress, completing her look with slingback metallic sandals.

Taraji P. Henson CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

