Sign up for our newsletter today!

Here’s What the Critics’ Choice Awards Looked Like 10 Years Ago

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
CCAs
Katy Perry
Anne Hathaway
Eva Longoria
Viola Davis
View Gallery 23 Images

When it comes to fashion, a lot has changed over the past decade — even with respect to awards show style. The annual Critics’ Choice Awards returns on Sunday at 8 p.m. on The CW, and we’re looking back at the red carpet’s changing faces and new trends compared to 10 years ago.

At the 2009 Critics’ Choice Awards, then-power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ruled the red carpet. The “Girl Interrupted” actress — nominated on the night for her work in “Changeling” — wore an ice-blue Max Azria one-shouldered gown with pearl earrings. For footwear, she selected ivory pumps.

Angelina Jolie VH1 14th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, Los Angeles, America - 08 Jan 2009 Angelina Jolie 2009 Broadcast Film Critics Awards at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California on January 8, 2009 . Santa Monica, California Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages
Angelina Jolie
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Pitt was dapper by her side in a fitted suit.

Angelina Jolie and Brad PittVH1 14th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, Los Angeles, America - 08 Jan 2009 Danny Boyle's film 'Slumdog Millionaire' has swept the board at the Critics' Choice Awards by winning five prizes. The rags-to-riches film follows the story of an impoverished Indian teen who wins the Hindi version of "Who Wants to be A Millionaire?" It picked up the coveted best film award as well as best director and best young actor for its star Dev Patel. The film also scooped trophies for best writer and composer. Batman film 'The Dark Knight' won a pair of awards - one for best action movie and the other for Heath Ledger as best supporting actor. Another double winner was Sean Penn who picked up the best actor gong, as well as and sharing the acting-ensemble award, for 'Milk'. At a star-studded ceremony in Santa Monica, California, there was also success for Kate Winslet, who won best supporting actress for her role in 'The Reader'. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep tied for best actress for 'Rachel Getting Married' and 'Doubt' respectively.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the 2009 Critics’ Choice Awards.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Also clad in pale blue was “Swish Swish” singer Katy Perry. The star stunned in a lingerie-inspired Dolce & Gabbana gown, which she paired with a fur shrug and soaring sandals.

Katy PerryVH1 14th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, Los Angeles, America - 08 Jan 2009Danny Boyle's film 'Slumdog Millionaire' has swept the board at the Critics' Choice Awards by winning five prizes. The rags-to-riches film follows the story of an impoverished Indian teen who wins the Hindi version of "Who Wants to be A Millionaire?" It picked up the coveted best film award as well as best director and best young actor for its star Dev Patel. The film also scooped trophies for best writer and composer. Batman film 'The Dark Knight' won a pair of awards - one for best action movie and the other for Heath Ledger as best supporting actor. Another double winner was Sean Penn who picked up the best actor gong, as well as and sharing the acting-ensemble award, for 'Milk'. At a star-studded ceremony in Santa Monica, California, there was also success for Kate Winslet, who won best supporting actress for her role in 'The Reader'. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep tied for best actress for 'Rachel Getting Married' and 'Doubt' respectively.
Katy Perry
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Days before taking home an Academy Award for her role in “Rachel Getting Married,” Anne Hathaway scooped up the Best Actress statue at the CCAs. The actress went with a monochrome ensemble, choosing a black-and-white Gianfranco Ferre knee-length dress. She paired the two-toned dress with black Brian Atwood sandals.

Anne HathawayVH1 14th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, Los Angeles, America - 08 Jan 2009 Anne Hathaway 2009 Broadcast Film Critics Awards at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California on January 8, 2009 . Santa Monica, California Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages
Anne Hathaway
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Vicky Christina Barcelona,” Penelope Cruz wowed on the red carpet. The actress wore a  heel-hiding Saint Laurent gown that tied at the waist with a bow. She accessorized with diamond drop earrings and a clutch.

Penelope CruzVH1 14th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, Los Angeles, America - 08 Jan 2009 Danny Boyle's film 'Slumdog Millionaire' has swept the board at the Critics' Choice Awards by winning five prizes. The rags-to-riches film follows the story of an impoverished Indian teen who wins the Hindi version of "Who Wants to be A Millionaire?". It picked up the coveted best film award as well as best director and best young actor for its star Dev Patel The film also scooped trophies for best writer and composer Batman film 'The Dark Knight' won a pair of awards - one for best action movie and the other for Heath Ledger as best supporting actor Another double winner was Sean Penn who picked up the best actor gong, as well as and sharing the acting-ensemble award, for 'Milk'. At a star-studded ceremony in Santa Monica, California, there was also success for Kate Winslet, who won best supporting actress for her role in 'The Reader'. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep tied for best actress for 'Rachel Getting Married' and 'Doubt' respectively
Penelope Cruz
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Cruz’ fellow Best Supporting Actress nominee Taraji P. Henson (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”) pulled off an equally dazzling red carpet look. The “Think Like a Man” star put her legs on display in a strapless minidress, completing her look with slingback metallic sandals.

Taraji P. HensonVH1 14th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, Los Angeles, America - 08 Jan 2009 Taraji P. Henson 2009 Broadcast Film Critics Awards at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California on January 8, 2009 . Santa Monica, California Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages
Taraji P. Henson
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more stars on the red carpet at the 2009 Critics’ Choice Awards.

 

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad