Kanye West, Kendall Jenner & More Celebs Who’ve Given the Socks-and-Sandals Trend a Try

When it comes to fashion trends, there’s perhaps no look as maligned as the socks-and-sandals combo.
The controversial pairing, to some observers, exudes vacationing dad vibes — particularly when the sandal in question is a comfort shoe.
Kendall Jenner famously tested out socks and sandals for the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. The supermodel turned the sloppy socks-and-sandal stereotype on its head. She was polished in a leggy dress with Jimmy Choo sandals and a pair of $17 sheer socks by Wolford.
Jenner’s brother-in-law Kanye West has also applied the style to a formal setting: a wedding. The “Jesus Walks” hitmaker teamed a gray suit with slides from his own Yeezy label (worn over socks) for Two Chainz’s nuptials in August.
And KiKi Layne tried out socks with sandals at perhaps the most formal fashion event of all: the Met Gala. At the 2019 ball — which had camp as the theme — the actress wore a dramatic sparkly fringed gown with tights and pink and orange comfort sandals underneath.
Of course, celebrities have also paired socks with sandals for more informal settings, like to run errands or to catch a flight. Rihanna was photographed at JFK Airport in 2018 clad in fluffy black Puma x Fenty slides over a pair of sandals. The “Umbrella” singer paired the casual shoes with sweats and a puffer jacket.
Flip through the gallery to see more celebrities wearing socks and sandals.
Below, see what Iris Apfel thinks of the latest shoe trends.
kWant more?
Rita Ora Nails Socks-and-Sandals Trend
Justin Bieber Rocks the Socks-and-Sandals Look for a Night Out in Los Angeles