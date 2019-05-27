Kanye West, Kendall Jenner & More Celebs Who’ve Given the Socks-and-Sandals Trend a Try

When it comes to fashion trends, there’s perhaps no look as maligned as the socks-and-sandals combo.

The controversial pairing, to some observers, exudes vacationing dad vibes — particularly when the sandal in question is a comfort shoe.

Kendall Jenner famously tested out socks and sandals for the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. The supermodel turned the sloppy socks-and-sandal stereotype on its head. She was polished in a leggy dress with Jimmy Choo sandals and a pair of $17 sheer socks by Wolford.

Kendall Jenner rocks the socks-with-heels look at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kendall Jenner’s Wolford socks and Jimmy Choo stilettos. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jenner’s brother-in-law Kanye West has also applied the style to a formal setting: a wedding. The “Jesus Walks” hitmaker teamed a gray suit with slides from his own Yeezy label (worn over socks) for Two Chainz’s nuptials in August.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian photographed as they arrived at 2 Chainz’ wedding. CREDIT: Splash News

And KiKi Layne tried out socks with sandals at perhaps the most formal fashion event of all: the Met Gala. At the 2019 ball — which had camp as the theme — the actress wore a dramatic sparkly fringed gown with tights and pink and orange comfort sandals underneath.

KiKi Layne wearing Gucci at the Met Gala. CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Of course, celebrities have also paired socks with sandals for more informal settings, like to run errands or to catch a flight. Rihanna was photographed at JFK Airport in 2018 clad in fluffy black Puma x Fenty slides over a pair of sandals. The “Umbrella” singer paired the casual shoes with sweats and a puffer jacket.

Rihanna wearing Puma x Fenty slides at the airport in 2018. CREDIT: Splash

Flip through the gallery to see more celebrities wearing socks and sandals.

Below, see what Iris Apfel thinks of the latest shoe trends.

kWant more?

Rita Ora Nails Socks-and-Sandals Trend

Justin Bieber Rocks the Socks-and-Sandals Look for a Night Out in Los Angeles