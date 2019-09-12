A Look Inside New York Fashion Week’s Hottest Parties

While it’s the shows that attract the fashionable and famous to the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week, the parties that follow are equally as enticing.

This season there were no shortcomings when it came to the festivities.

Last Friday, the new CFDA chairman, Tom Ford, kicked off New York Fashion Week with dinner held at the legendary downtown restaurant Indochine.

(L-R): Tom Ford, Kerby Jean-Raymond and Steven Kolb at the CFDA NYFW Dinner on Sept. 6, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The dinner honored the rising fashion talent of the moment. Kerby-Jean Raymond of Pyer Moss, as well as designers Kim Shui, LaQuan Smith and Christopher John Rogers were all in attendance.

Inside the CFDA NYFW dinner held on Sept. 6, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Emerging designers and international editors celebrated the start of New York Fashion Week at Indochine, a restaurant that’s been a backdrop for the fashion scene for over three decades.

And the party did not stop there. On Saturday, Alexander Wang, celebrated his “Serpenti Through the Eyes of Wang” capsule collection with Bulgari by throwing a bash at an abandoned department store on Fifth Avenue.

Models, celebrities and the stylish mingled amongst the bare mannequins in the empty Henri Bendel store, which closed all of its 23 stores and website last year.

Alexander Wang, Dua Lipa at the Alexander Wang x Bulgari party on September 7, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Arrivals included Haley Bieber, Sophia Richie and Tiffany Hadish.

Hailey Bieber at the Alexander Wang x Bulgari party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bieber, who arrived solo at the event, wore an Alexander Wang minidress and matching white pointy-toe boots.

Sofia Richie at the Alexander Wang x Bulgari party. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

Richie also went with a black and white ensemble for the night. She wore a pinstripe shirt, wide-legged pants and translucent embellished stilettos.

There was also a series of performances that evening. Singer Normani graced the stage as well as rappers Rick Ross and Wale.

Normani Kordei at the Alexander Wang x Bulgari party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On Monday, DKNY celebrated its 30th Anniversary with a bash in Brooklyn. Guests of the evening included couple Carla Delevingne and Ashley Benson, as well as models Kendall Jenner, Luka Sabbat, and Nina Agdal.

Kendall Jenner, Donna Karan at the DKNY 30th Anniversary Party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The best looks of the evening included Jenner’s classic all-black outfit. The model, who isn’t walking any shows this New York Fashion Week, wore a silk blazer as a dress complete with knee-high boots and a DKNY clutch.

Kendall Jenner at the DKNY 30th Anniversary Party on Sept. 9, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

To cap off the night, Halsey also put on a performance for the crowd at St. Anne’s Warehouse in Brooklyn.

From elaborate shows to even more elaborate parties, New York put on a hard-to-follow act as it kicked off the fashion month ahead.

See more photos of NYFW spring 2020’s after-parties.