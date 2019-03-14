Bella Thorne Shows Off a Funky Look With Louboutins at Miami Meet & Greet

Bella Thorne stepped out in a statement-making look for a meet and greet event at Miami’s Sugar Factory on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old Florida native took to the red carpet wearing a white cropped tee with a sheer lacy black tank overtop paired with white distressed jeans and silvery Christian Louboutin shoes. Thorne chose Louboutin’s Nosy T-strap pumps featuring a sleek silver metallic finish, a pointy-toe silhouette and PVC detailing throughout.
The former Disney Channel starlet, who celebrated her 21st birthday at the famous Sugar Factory in Las Vegas last October, also showed off an assortment of bold accessories for the occasion. She wore various layered silver necklaces, matching bracelets, a chunky watch and several rings. A pair of white Chanel sunglasses completed her funky ensemble.
Thorne, who has become known for her out-there sense of style, was later spotted at Los Angeles International airport sporting the same Chanel frames with a Kappa navy velvet tracksuit and tall chestnut Ugg boots.
