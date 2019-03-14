Bella Thorne Shows Off a Funky Look With Louboutins at Miami Meet & Greet

Bella Thorne stepped out in a statement-making look for a meet and greet event at Miami’s Sugar Factory on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Florida native took to the red carpet wearing a white cropped tee with a sheer lacy black tank overtop paired with white distressed jeans and silvery Christian Louboutin shoes. Thorne chose Louboutin’s Nosy T-strap pumps featuring a sleek silver metallic finish, a pointy-toe silhouette and PVC detailing throughout.

Bella Thorne wearing white distressed skinny jeans with Christian Louboutin’s Nosy silver metallic T-strap pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The former Disney Channel starlet, who celebrated her 21st birthday at the famous Sugar Factory in Las Vegas last October, also showed off an assortment of bold accessories for the occasion. She wore various layered silver necklaces, matching bracelets, a chunky watch and several rings. A pair of white Chanel sunglasses completed her funky ensemble.

Bella Thorne shows off her red bottoms inside her meet and greet at Miami’s Sugar Factory on Wednesday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Thorne, who has become known for her out-there sense of style, was later spotted at Los Angeles International airport sporting the same Chanel frames with a Kappa navy velvet tracksuit and tall chestnut Ugg boots.

A closer look at Bella Thorne wearing pointy silver metallic Christian Louboutin Nosy T-strap pumps with PVC detailing throughout. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Bella Thorne Turns Heads in Plunging Top & Red-Hot Sandals in Las Vegas

Bella Thorne Rocks Lime-Green Hair, a Sultry Black Minidress & Sky-High Platforms for Her 21st Birthday Party