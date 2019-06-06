Bella Thorne Matches Hot Pink Pumps With Short Shorts at MCM’s LGBTQ Pride Kickoff Party

Bella Thorne arrived to celebrate LGBTQ Pride month last night at the MCM store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif., this week in a festive, all-pink ensemble. The actress sported a light pink logo T-shirt and shorts from MCM, as well as a white top-handle bag. She completed her monochromatic look paired with hot pink satin pumps that had floral detail in the back.

The shoes are from luxury footwear brand Olgana Paris, which is carried in stores like Bergdorf Goodman, Harvey Nichols and Barneys. Launched in 2014, the brand has already been worn by celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Rihanna and Rita Ora.

Bella Thorne arriving at the MCM store in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: Shutterstock

MCM x L.A. Pride Event hosted by Bella Thorne. CREDIT: SETC / MEGA

Bella was in the store to host an MCM x L.A. pride event, where limited-edition pieces from the MCM x Bella Thorne collaboration were available for purchase, with 20% of the proceeds benefiting L.A. Pride. She also sat down to read some excerpts from her upcoming book, “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.”

MCM Worldwide, a leather luxury goods brand founded in Germany, has been developing an expanded range of footwear and ready-to-wear in order to keep up with its evolving audience. “With me joining the [label], the mission is to build MCM as a total-look brand, where we see the biggest potential is footwear,” global creative officer Dirk Schönberger previously told FN. He was brought in last year from his role as creative director at Adidas.

Want More?

Inside MCM’s Plan to Be a Total-Look Brand — and the Next Move Is Conquering Shoes

Bella Thorne Shows Off a Funky Look With Louboutins at Miami Meet & Greet

Bella Thorne Turns Heads in Plunging Top & Red-Hot Sandals in Las Vegas