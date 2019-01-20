Bella Thorne Turns Heads in Plunging Top & Red-Hot Sandals in Las Vegas

Bella Thorne popped in a racy look as she hit up a Las Vegas club opening yesterday.

The 21-year-old hit the red carpet in a cleavage-baring top, which she wore tucked into a Realisation skirt with red heart detailing on it. The skirt was cinched in at the waist with a skinny black belt. The “B****h I’m Bella Thorne” singer skirted traditional beauty standards with her look, opting to leave her legs unshaven.

Bella Thorne wears plunging top with red-hot sandals in Las Vegas on Jan. 19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Midnight Sun” actress selected strappy red sandals. The sandals featured bow-detailing and a stiletto heel. Thorne revealed a shiny burgundy pedicure in the open-toed shoes.

A closer look at Thorne’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Disney Channel alum wore a black leather coat draped over her shoulders and accessorized with some funky silver-tone jewelry. She completed her look with white, round Chanel sunglasses, which she took off her face for photos. She wore her brownish hair in loose waves flowing down her shoulders.

Thorne was accompanied on the red carpet by older sister Dani, who opted for a black-and-white look that was broken up by her multicolored, pastel hair.

Dani (L) and Bella Thorne. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The DJ wore a black dress with sheer paneling at the stomach and a see-through skirt, which featured a sensual slit. Dani’s shoes were chunky white lace-up boots with a ridged platform sole.

