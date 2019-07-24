Sign up for our newsletter today!

Bella Thorne Swaps Out White-Hot Boots for Chanel Sneakers At Her NYC Book Launch

By Hanna McNeila
Hanna McNeila

Hanna McNeila

More Stories By Hanna

View All
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne in NYC.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bella Thorne dressed to impress in two very different shoe looks as she stepped out in New York yesterday promoting her new book, “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.”

Bella Thorne, Book Launch, Chanel, denim shorts, white lace-up boots, nyc, street style
Bella Thorne wearing denim shorts and white lace-up boots in New York.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The Disney Channel alum looked chic in Chanel, sporting a black T-shirt decorated with the brand’s logo along with a pair of white glasses cut into the same shape. She matched the top with a pair of black denim cutoff shorts and an oversized white blazer.

Bella Thorne, Book Launch, NYC
Bella Thorne in NYC.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

On her feet, Thorne wore a pair of Liudmila lace-up boots that ran up the front side of her legs. The shoes feature a 4-inch stiletto heel, retro silver rings and a pointed silhouette.

Liudmila lace-up boots
Liudmila lace-up boots.
CREDIT: Liudmila

At the Barnes and Noble book launch event the “Midnight Sun” star went for a slightly comfier look, switching out her heels for sneakers. She took to the podium in a pair of sparkly black Chanel shoes that matched her top and glasses. She complemented the dark color of the sneakers with a pair of calf-high white socks.

Bella Thorne, chanel sneakers, denim shorts, celebrity style, New York city
Bella Thorne at the launch of her book “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.”
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Bella Thorne, Chanel, Book Launch, celebrity style
Bella Thorne at the launch of her book “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.”
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Thorne’s book, which came out yesterday, includes a collection of poems which reflect her personal struggles and relationships.

Want more?

Bella Thorne Matches Hot Pink Pumps With Short Shorts at MCM’s LGBTQ Pride Kickoff Party

Bella Thorne Turns Heads in Plunging Top &amp; Red-Hot Sandals in Las Vegas

Bella Thorne Shows Off a Funky Look With Louboutins at Miami Meet &amp; Greet

Watch the video below to see inside J Balvin’s sneaker collection.

 

 

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad