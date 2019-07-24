Bella Thorne Swaps Out White-Hot Boots for Chanel Sneakers At Her NYC Book Launch

Bella Thorne dressed to impress in two very different shoe looks as she stepped out in New York yesterday promoting her new book, “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.”

Bella Thorne wearing denim shorts and white lace-up boots in New York. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The Disney Channel alum looked chic in Chanel, sporting a black T-shirt decorated with the brand’s logo along with a pair of white glasses cut into the same shape. She matched the top with a pair of black denim cutoff shorts and an oversized white blazer.

Bella Thorne in NYC. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

On her feet, Thorne wore a pair of Liudmila lace-up boots that ran up the front side of her legs. The shoes feature a 4-inch stiletto heel, retro silver rings and a pointed silhouette.

At the Barnes and Noble book launch event the “Midnight Sun” star went for a slightly comfier look, switching out her heels for sneakers. She took to the podium in a pair of sparkly black Chanel shoes that matched her top and glasses. She complemented the dark color of the sneakers with a pair of calf-high white socks.

Bella Thorne at the launch of her book “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.” CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Bella Thorne at the launch of her book “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.” CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Thorne’s book, which came out yesterday, includes a collection of poems which reflect her personal struggles and relationships.

