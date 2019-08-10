Bella Hadid’s See-Through Zara Sandals Are Only $50 & Have Comfy Round Heels

Leave it to Bella Hadid to turn a quick smoothie run into a mini fashion show featuring some of summer’s biggest trends.
The supermodel chose a vibrant yellow top — a color that many celebrities have been frequenting this season — to pair with a black floral miniskirt. She added to the stylish look with yet another big fashion move of the moment: a minibag; her small Louis Vuitton purse peeped out from under her shoulder.
To finish off her already on-style look, Bella went with another trend embraced by stars and fashion influencers: PVC sandals. Her affordable clear, double-strap slip-on mules feature black accents and a see-through round chunky heel, retailing for just $50 from Zara.
The PVC shoe trend has been on the rise for the past couple of seasons. The modern take on the classic sandal has been frequented recently by Kim Kardashian to Priyanka Chopra to Olivia Culpo.
Hadid is no stranger to style or trends. She can frequently be seen in brands like Nike, of which she’s an ambassador, Ugg and Dr. Martens. She recently starred at the center of campaigns for Missoni and Michael Kors.
Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at Bella Hadid’s FN cover shoot.
