Bella Hadid’s See-Through Zara Sandals Are Only $50 & Have Comfy Round Heels

Leave it to Bella Hadid to turn a quick smoothie run into a mini fashion show featuring some of summer’s biggest trends.

The supermodel chose a vibrant yellow top — a color that many celebrities have been frequenting this season — to pair with a black floral miniskirt. She added to the stylish look with yet another big fashion move of the moment: a minibag; her small Louis Vuitton purse peeped out from under her shoulder.

Bella Hadid steps out in Los Angeles in Zara PVC sandals, Aug. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Bella Hadid’s clear sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

To finish off her already on-style look, Bella went with another trend embraced by stars and fashion influencers: PVC sandals. Her affordable clear, double-strap slip-on mules feature black accents and a see-through round chunky heel, retailing for just $50 from Zara.

Zara’s methacrylate-heeled sandals with PVC straps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara

The PVC shoe trend has been on the rise for the past couple of seasons. The modern take on the classic sandal has been frequented recently by Kim Kardashian to Priyanka Chopra to Olivia Culpo.

Kim Kardashian leaving Catch in a Tom Ford halter-style top and clear sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Priyanka Chopra wearing clear sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

Olivia Culpo poses for photographers at the Monaco Grand Prix on May 26. CREDIT: Splash News

A look at Olivia Culpo’s clear Manolo Blahnik heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Hadid is no stranger to style or trends. She can frequently be seen in brands like Nike, of which she’s an ambassador, Ugg and Dr. Martens. She recently starred at the center of campaigns for Missoni and Michael Kors.

Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at Bella Hadid’s FN cover shoot.

