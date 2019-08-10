Sign up for our newsletter today!

Bella Hadid’s See-Through Zara Sandals Are Only $50 & Have Comfy Round Heels

By Claudia Miller
bella-hadid-sandals-los-angeles-2
Celebrities Wearing the Clear Shoes Trend in Summer 2018
Leave it to Bella Hadid to turn a quick smoothie run into a mini fashion show featuring some of summer’s biggest trends.

The supermodel chose a vibrant yellow top — a color that many celebrities have been frequenting this season — to pair with a black floral miniskirt. She added to the stylish look with yet another big fashion move of the moment: a minibag; her small Louis Vuitton purse peeped out from under her shoulder.

bella hadid, pvc sandals, floral skirt, los angeles, zara mules, feet
Bella Hadid steps out in Los Angeles in Zara PVC sandals, Aug. 9.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
bella hadid, pvc sandals, floral skirt, los angeles, zara mules, feet
A closer view of Bella Hadid’s clear sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

To finish off her already on-style look, Bella went with another trend embraced by stars and fashion influencers: PVC sandals. Her affordable clear, double-strap slip-on mules feature black accents and a see-through round chunky heel, retailing for just $50 from Zara.

zara, sandals, mules, clear, transparent, pvc, shoes, methacrylate heels
Zara’s methacrylate-heeled sandals with PVC straps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara

The PVC shoe trend has been on the rise for the past couple of seasons. The modern take on the classic sandal has been frequented recently by Kim Kardashian to Priyanka Chopra to Olivia Culpo.

Kim Kardashian, clear sandal trend, leggings, crop top, celebrity style, leaving CatchKim Kardashian and Kanye West out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jul 2019Wearing Tom Ford Same Outfit as catwalk model *9865768ar, Top
Kim Kardashian leaving Catch in a Tom Ford halter-style top and clear sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
priyanka chopra and nick jonas street style
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
CREDIT: Splash News
priyanka chopra clear sandals
A close-up look at Priyanka Chopra wearing clear sandals.
CREDIT: Splash News
olivia culpo, fendi, crop top, bike shorts, manolo blahnik, strappy see-through sandals, celebrity style, Bob Sinclar stroll along the pit lane at the 77th Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco on May 26th, 2019. Photo by Marco Piovanotto/ABACAPRESS.COMPictured: Ref: SPL5093605 260519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comUnited Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Olivia Culpo poses for photographers at the Monaco Grand Prix on May 26.
CREDIT: Splash News
Manolo Blahnik, see-through sandals, clear shoe trend, olivia culpo, celebrity style, monaco grand prix
A look at Olivia Culpo’s clear Manolo Blahnik heels.
CREDIT: Splash News

Hadid is no stranger to style or trends. She can frequently be seen in brands like Nike, of which she’s an ambassador, Ugg and Dr. Martens. She recently starred at the center of campaigns for Missoni and Michael Kors.

Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at Bella Hadid’s FN cover shoot.

