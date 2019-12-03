Bella Hadid Takes the Monochrome Trend to the Skies in All-White Nike Sneakers

Bella Hadid hopped on a private jet to Miami ahead of a busy few days.

The model headed south from New York toward warmer weather to help out with her newest Chrome Hearts collection ahead of Art Basel. The Dior Beauty brand ambassador also is in town for the brand’s men’s show tonight.

The supermodel incorporated one of the season’s biggest trends, monochrome, into her ensemble for the flight over. She wore an all-white look consisting of a sweatshirt, sweatpants, high socks and an overcoat.

On her feet, the 23-year-old chose a pair of white Roc-A-Fella x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. The shoes originally were created in 2007 in collaboration with the Roc-A-Fella music label and were rereleased in 2017 at ComplexCon for the 35th anniversary of the Air Force 1 silhouette. The style currently is available for $175 and up on resale sites like GOAT.

The monochrome trend is a styling hack that many stars favored this fall, and it seems to be carrying over as winter weather commences. The way of dressing streamlines any ensemble for an easy, chic look. The trend has been worn by the likes of Céline Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and more.

Hadid herself has gone monochrome before. She stepped out in all black in November on a trip to Paris while wearing Alexander Wang boots.

Bella Hadid steps out in all-black in Paris. CREDIT: Splash News

