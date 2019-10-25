Bella Hadid Is Cowgirl-Chic in Two Different Takes on the Western-Style Boot Trend

Bella Hadid stars on the latest cover of Vogue Australia and went cowgirl-chic for the photoshoot.
In one image that Hadid shared on Instagram yesterday, the supermodel posed in a leather bustier-style minidress, a cowboy hat and a pair of black square-toe boots with a metallic heel.
Her second take on the current western-style shoe trend was worn with a white cowboy hat, a bralette and mixed leather and denim pants.
The boots were a sharply-pointed black leather pair of cowboy boots with a short block heel.
According to the cover story, the styling of the shoot was inspired by South African photographer Sam Haskins’ 1965 photography book, “Cowboy Kate & Other Stories.”
The Nike ambassador also served as a cover star for FN last year in November when she modeled Nike Air Force 1 Travis Scott by Travis Scott and Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Off-White by Virgil Abloh sneakers.
“Growing up, when I figured out you could customize shoes online, that was my No. 1 thing — and Air Force 1 was always my go-to,” Hadid told FN. “I started to love the low-tops, but in high school, I was obsessed with the high-tops.”