Bella Hadid Is Cowgirl-Chic in Two Different Takes on the Western-Style Boot Trend

Bella Hadid stars on the latest cover of Vogue Australia and went cowgirl-chic for the photoshoot.

In one image that Hadid shared on Instagram yesterday, the supermodel posed in a leather bustier-style minidress, a cowboy hat and a pair of black square-toe boots with a metallic heel.

Her second take on the current western-style shoe trend was worn with a white cowboy hat, a bralette and mixed leather and denim pants.

The boots were a sharply-pointed black leather pair of cowboy boots with a short block heel.

According to the cover story, the styling of the shoot was inspired by South African photographer Sam Haskins’ 1965 photography book, “Cowboy Kate & Other Stories.”

The Nike ambassador also served as a cover star for FN last year in November when she modeled Nike Air Force 1 Travis Scott by Travis Scott and Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Off-White by Virgil Abloh sneakers.

Bella Hadid in the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Off-White by Virgil Abloh with a Fear of God Away mesh basketball jersey, Jennifer Fisher classic hoops, Nike Pro training shorts and Nike Dri-Fit basketball wristbands. CREDIT: Eric T. White

“Growing up, when I figured out you could customize shoes online, that was my No. 1 thing — and Air Force 1 was always my go-to,” Hadid told FN. “I started to love the low-tops, but in high school, I was obsessed with the high-tops.”