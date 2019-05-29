Bella Hadid Keeps Cozy on a Yacht in Fluffy Ugg Sandals

Bella Hadid may be a famous model, but when she’s not on the clock, she likes to stay comfy.

The 22-year-old’s stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, posted an image to her Instagram yesterday of Hadid lounging aboard a yacht in Monaco. She looked comfy in an oversized, printed cardigan and black sweatpants.

On her feet, the Nike ambassador sported Ugg’s Fuzz Yeah slippers. The shearling slides combine the warm-weather appeal of a sandal with the luxe comfort of a slipper. They feature an adjustable strap with a buckle closure and a foam-cushioned footbed. The sandals are available for purchase on Nordstrom.com now at a $99.95 price point.

Ugg Fuzz Yeah shearling slipper. CREDIT: Nordstrom

While Hadid spent some of her time in Monaco relaxing on a yacht with pals, she was there on official business with watch brand Tag Heuer. The A-lister posted a photo of herself to Instagram on Saturday standing in front of the company’s yacht. She’s clad in a red minidress teamed with $90 Aldo sandals in the shot.

Cuttrell also claims as clients Sara Sampaio, Priyanka Chopra and Hadid’s older sister, Gigi.

When she’s off-duty, Hadid tends to keep it casual with her style. The supermodel’s street style go-to shoes include Nike trainers and Dr. Martens boots.

