Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Choose Matching Sneakers for Low-Key Date Night

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd twinned as they stepped out to dinner in New York last night.

Hadid sported an edgy torn-up denim jacket with a pair of patchwork low-rise pants. The Nike ambassador unsurprisingly chose kicks from the sneaker giant, selecting black and silver high-tops emblazoned with the brand’s famous Swoosh.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid in New York on Jan. 23. CREDIT: Splash News

The 22-year-old model accessorized with a long scarf and chunky silver hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd looked dapper in a black parka and fitted black pants. The “Can’t Feel My Face” singer completed his look with black and gray Nike sneakers similar to his girlfriend’s kicks.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid in New York on Jan. 23. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at the shoes sported by The Weeknd and Bella Hadid. CREDIT: Splash News

While Hadid’s selection of Nikes was a no-brainer, The Weeknd’s decision to wear the label is a bit more of a head-scratcher. The 28-year-old began working with Puma in 2016 and has been seen out and about in the brand many times.

His third collection with the company, Puma x XO, dropped for fall ’18, and some items are available for sale on its site. Inspired by the ’90s, the collection features a modern update on tracksuits and bombers plucked from the ’94 Puma archives. The Weeknd’s dedicated XO branding gives the range a signature twist that feels of the moment, while retro graphics and color blocking add to the vintage feel. Items from the collection are currently marked down.

