Bella Hadid Elevates Her Bikini Style With Jewelry for the Feet

Bella Hadid is vacationing with her sisters in Mykonos, Greece — and even though she’s on holiday, she’s continuing to serve up stylish looks.

Today, the 22-year-old was spotted iPhone in hand, taking photos of older sister Gigi for social media.

Hadid wore a high-cut white and pink string bikini and had her dirty blond locks tucked under a summery hat. But what took the look to the next level was the jewelry.

Bella Hadid on vacation in Greece. CREDIT: Mega

The supermodel accessorized with gold hoop earrings, layered rings and a Jacquie Aiche body chain poking out from the sides of her bikini bottoms. Even her feet were decked out, with a shell-adorned piece worn between her heel and mid foot. A colorful friendship bracelet — worn as an anklet — added a pop of color to Hadid’s ensemble, proving the foot is as good a canvas for jewelry as any.

A close-up look at Bella Hadid’s foot jewelry. CREDIT: Mega

Gigi posted the images her little sister took of her on Instagram. Like her sister, the Reebok ambassador wore a woven anklet, teaming hers with a patterned bikini and an ocean-blue coverup.

When it comes to shoe style, Hadid tends to keep things comfy unless she’s on the runway or the red carpet. The Dutch-Palestinian beauty favors low-key styles from brands including Nike, Dr. Martens and Converse.

