Bella Hadid Elevates Her Bikini Style With Jewelry for the Feet

By Ella Chochrek
Bella Hadid
April 2019
March 2019
March 2019
February 2019
Bella Hadid is vacationing with her sisters in Mykonos, Greece — and even though she’s on holiday, she’s continuing to serve up stylish looks.

Today, the 22-year-old was spotted iPhone in hand, taking photos of older sister Gigi for social media.

Hadid wore a high-cut white and pink string bikini and had her dirty blond locks tucked under a summery hat. But what took the look to the next level was the jewelry.

Bella Hadid, barefoot, thong, vacation style, bikini, celebrity style, beach, Mykonos, Greece, summer style, July 2019
Bella Hadid on vacation in Greece.
CREDIT: Mega

The supermodel accessorized with gold hoop earrings, layered rings and a Jacquie Aiche body chain poking out from the sides of her bikini bottoms. Even her feet were decked out, with a shell-adorned piece worn between her heel and mid foot. A colorful friendship bracelet — worn as an anklet — added a pop of color to Hadid’s ensemble, proving the foot is as good a canvas for jewelry as any.

Bella Hadid, barefoot, anklet, feet, pedicure, toes, thong, vacation style, bikini, celebrity style, beach, Mykonos, Greece, summer style, July 2019
A close-up look at Bella Hadid’s foot jewelry.
CREDIT: Mega

Gigi posted the images her little sister took of her on Instagram. Like her sister, the Reebok ambassador wore a woven anklet, teaming hers with a patterned bikini and an ocean-blue coverup.

When it comes to shoe style, Hadid tends to keep things comfy unless she’s on the runway or the red carpet. The Dutch-Palestinian beauty favors low-key styles from brands including Nike, Dr. Martens and Converse.

🛥

