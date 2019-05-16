Bella Hadid Proves Head-to-Toe Nude Doesn’t Have to Be Boring

Bella Hadid was a vision in neutrals at last night’s Dior x Vogue Dinner in Cannes, France.
The supermodel attended the event during the Cannes Film Festival wearing a monochromatic ensemble consisting of a sheer off-the-shoulder top, a taupe bralette and a nude silk pleated skirt from Dior’s spring ’19 collection. Her finishing touch for the look was a metallic saddle bag from the brand.
Hadid carried the neutral theme down to her shoes; she chose a set of tan and burnt-orange suede heels with a pointed toe to match the rest of her look.
Also in attendance at the dinner were actresses Shailene Woodley and Ashlee Simpson. Woodley wore a black pleated dress with a Dior belt from the spring ’19 collection, while Simpson chose a black dress with floral appliqué and black sandals.
Hadid was named a brand ambassador for Dior Makeup in 2016. She has been featured in major campaigns for Fendi, Versace and most recently Calvin Klein, where she starred in the brand’s #MyTruth campaign alongside Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky.
