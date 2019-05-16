Sign up for our newsletter today!

Bella Hadid Proves Head-to-Toe Nude Doesn’t Have to Be Boring

By Claudia Miller
Bella Hadid was a vision in neutrals at last night’s Dior x Vogue Dinner in Cannes, France.

The supermodel attended the event during the Cannes Film Festival wearing a monochromatic ensemble consisting of a sheer off-the-shoulder top, a taupe bralette and a nude silk pleated skirt from Dior’s spring ’19 collection. Her finishing touch for the look was a metallic saddle bag from the brand.

Dior x Vogue Dinner, dior dinner, cannes, cannes film festival, france, bella hadid, nude, sheer, abs
Bella Hadid at the Dior x <em>Vogue</em> Dinner in Cannes, France, May 15.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Dior x Vogue Dinner, dior dinner, cannes, cannes film festival, france, bella hadid, nude, sheer, abs
Bella Hadid at the Dior x <em>Vogue</em> Dinner in Cannes, France, May 15.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Dior x Vogue Dinner, dior dinner, cannes, cannes film festival, france, bella hadid, nude, sheer, abs, nude heels
A closer view of Bella Hadid’s nude heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hadid carried the neutral theme down to her shoes; she chose a set of tan and burnt-orange suede heels with a pointed toe to match the rest of her look.

Also in attendance at the dinner were actresses Shailene Woodley and Ashlee Simpson. Woodley wore a black pleated dress with a Dior belt from the spring ’19 collection, while Simpson chose a black dress with floral appliqué and black sandals.

dior x vogue dinner, dior dinner, cannes, cannes film festival, shailene woodley, black dress
Shailene Woodley at the Dior x <em>Vogue</em> Dinner in Cannes, France, May 15.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
dior x vogue dinner, dior dinner, cannes, cannes film festival, ashlee simpson, black dress
Ashlee Simpson at the Dior x <em>Vogue</em> Dinner in Cannes, France, May 15.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hadid was named a brand ambassador for Dior Makeup in 2016. She has been featured in major campaigns for Fendi, Versace and most recently Calvin Klein, where she starred in the brand’s #MyTruth campaign alongside Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky.

See some of Bella Hadid’s best street-style looks.

